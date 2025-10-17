Bihar election 2025: If NDA wins, will JDU’s Nitish Kumar become the Chief Minister again? Amit Shah reveals…

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: If the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), contesting the high-stakes battle under Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar, wins the elections scheduled for November 6 and 11 in two phases, with counting on November 14, then the elected legislators will decide who will head the new government, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisement

“I am not the one to decide whether Nitish Kumar will be CM or not. For now, we are contesting under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. After the elections, all allies will sit together and decide on their leader,” India Today quoted Shah as saying.

Shah also disclosed that following the 2020 assembly elections, Nitish Kumar had reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, suggesting that the Chief Minister of Bihar should be from the BJP, since it had won more seats than his own party. "But we always respected our alliance, and Nitish was made the Chief Minister based on the respect he had earned and his seniority," he said while speaking with India Today TV.

Advertisement

Amit Shah on Nitish Kumar's history of switching parties Shah, when questioned about Nitish Kumar’s history of changing political alliances, responded that Kumar had been aligned with the Congress for only about two and a half years. He added that Kumar’s political journey has mostly been rooted in opposing the Congress, beginning with his involvement in the JP Movement of 1974, which eventually grew into a nationwide protest against former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and culminated in the declaration of the Emergency.

Advertisement

In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna, Bihar. (@samrat4bjp/X via PTI Photo)

Also Read | Mahagathbandhan deadlock on seat sharing persists, Congress first Bihar list out

NDA in Bihar assembly elections Contesting the Bihar elections as allies, the BJP, JD-U, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLM have finalized a seat-sharing arrangement. Under this agreement, the BJP and JD-U will each contest 101 seats, the LJP (Ram Vilas) will field candidates in 29 constituencies and both HAM and RLM will contest six seats each.

Advertisement

Patna, Oct 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence, in Patna on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav on unemployment in Bihar Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday welcomed popular Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav into the party. He joined alongside his wife, Chanda Devi, in the presence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Advertisement

Also Read | Cong releases 48 candidates for Bihar polls, fields state chief from Kutumba