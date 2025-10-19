Bihar Election 2025: JMM to contest six assembly seats alone as Mahagathbandhan yet to seal seat-sharing pact

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) decided to contest the Bihar Election 2025 independently, rather than in alliance with the Mahagathbandhan (India bloc).

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "...The party has decided to contest on six seats alone in the Bihar elections. We approached all the constituent parties of the Mahagathbandhan - RJD, Congress, and especially the RJD, as it is the largest regional party there."

"Through them, we approached the Congress high command about our identified seats, where our workers have been fighting against the JDU-BJP alliance for a long time...," Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

JMM to contest on six seats In Ranchi, JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, "Dhamdaha, Chakai, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui and Pirpainti - we will contest these."

The announcement came after the Mahagathbandhan, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, failed to seal a pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls.

The nomination process for the first phase of the Bihar Elections ended on Friday. The constituents of Mahagathbandhan are engaged in a "friendly fight" on some seats, news agency ANI reported.

No seat-sharing pact in Mahagathbandhan yet In Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan is yet to announce its seat-sharing arrangement. The Opposition was unable to announce a seat-sharing pact for the first phase of the Bihar polls, as the nomination process concluded on Friday.

The Mahagathbandhan comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Indian National Congress (INC) and Left parties, including Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation-CPIML (Liberation) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM).

Meanwhile, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) shared a seat distribution list, and the party has already begun its groundwork across key constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kickstart his election campaign from October 24.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

BJP hits out at Mahagathbandhan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged earlier in the day that there is an "internal tug of war" within the opposition Mahagathbandhan, stating that RJD workers are fighting against Congress workers on the ground.

"Aapsi ladai ke patake Mahagathbandhan main phoot rahe hain," he said.

"Mahagathbandhan in Bihar has till not officially announced its seat sharing. There are reports that RJD wants to have a candidate against the Congress Bihar President. Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is fighting a massive Internal tug of war: Rahul Gandhi has asked his party men not to focus on RJD seats. RJD workers are fighting against Congress workers on ground," Bhandari posted on X.