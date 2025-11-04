Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Tejashwi acting like PM Modi's younger brother, says Owaisi as poll dates near

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. As many as 121 constituencies will vote on 6 November, while the remaining 122 will go to the polls on 11 November. The results will be declared on 14 November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar during the final stretch of campaigning for the first phase of polling. The interaction will be held under the BJP’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ initiative.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is also in Bihar to campaign in the ongoing Assembly elections. Among other top BJP leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP's national President JP Nadda are also campaigning in Bihar today.

The BJP is contesting the elections as a partner of the NDA with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). The incumbent alliance is challenged by the opposition's Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and the Congress, with Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

On the Opposition front, Tejashwi Yadav will continue his campaign in Bihar. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is also scheduled to campaign in Aurangabad and other regions, drumming up support for Mahagathbandhan candidates.

Of the 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, 3.92 crore are men and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters. Polling will be held at 90,712 polling stations that are being set up in Bihar.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.

The NDA released its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Bihar election on Friday, days after rival Mahagathbandhan released its ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran.’ Players like Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM.

