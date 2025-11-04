Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Tejashwi acting like PM Modi's younger brother, says Owaisi as poll dates near

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. As many as 121 constituencies will vote on 6 November, while the remaining 122 will go to the polls on 11 November. The results will be declared on 14 November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar during the final stretch of campaigning for the first phase of polling. The interaction will be held under the BJP’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ initiative.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is also in Bihar to campaign in the ongoing Assembly elections. Among other top BJP leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP's national President JP Nadda are also campaigning in Bihar today.
The BJP is contesting the elections as a partner of the NDA with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United). The incumbent alliance is challenged by the opposition's Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and the Congress, with Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.
On the Opposition front, Tejashwi Yadav will continue his campaign in Bihar. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is also scheduled to campaign in Aurangabad and other regions, drumming up support for Mahagathbandhan candidates.
Of the 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, 3.92 crore are men and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters. Polling will be held at 90,712 polling stations that are being set up in Bihar.
The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.
The NDA released its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Bihar election on Friday, days after rival Mahagathbandhan released its ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran.’ Players like Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: RJD MP Manoj Jha mocks PM Modi over ‘Jungle Raj’ remarks. "The very day the Prime Minister was giving a sermon on 'Jungle Raj' in Muzaffarpur, perhaps right nearby, around 100 kilometres away, a murder took place in Mokama. A day before that, there was a murder in Siwan, and a day after, another one in Rohtas. When those who were responsible for what happened in Manipur, talk about 'Jungle Raj,' I feel like saying: Mirror, sir, is a very useful thing, one should always keep a mirror."
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Prashant Kishor urged voters in Siwan to elect clean candidates in the upcoming elections. "I only have one request from the people of Siwan, that they can make anyone victorious but make sure that a corrupt, cheat, fraud is not elected from this land..."
Bihar Election 2025 Live: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "Tejashwi Yadav says Owaisi and his party are extremists. In the eyes of Tejashwi, RJD and the alliance, anyone who is a Namazi, reads the Quran, keeps Roza, sends their children to a Madrasa, has a beard, wears a skull cap, wears a Hijab, is an extremist. Those who bow down in front of his father are not extremists in the eyes of Tejaswi Yadav... Listen, Tejashwi, we believe in the one who created the earth and the sky. If we believe in any book, it is Allah's Karam first and the Constitution second... Tejashwi has demeaned the entire minority community of Seemanchal... Tejashwi is acting like a younger brother to PM Modi and expressing his hatred... Tejashwi can say whatever he wants... Lalu's son says I am an extremist. His statement makes no difference... The people of Seemanchal will teach him what an extremist is..."
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Lalu Prasad Yadav's decline in Bihar politics was the result of a combination of governance failures, corruption scandals, and social changes that have reshaped the state’s political landscape over the last few decades.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused the Congress, RJD, and SP of ‘embracing’ criminals and lampooned their party leaders -- Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Akhilesh Yadav, calling them "Pappu, Tappu, and Appu - 'three new monkeys' of the INDIA bloc.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: The Janata Dal (United) has experienced a continuous decline in its electoral performance. The party won just 43 seats in the 2020 election, down from the 71 seats it had won in the 2015 election. Yet, its supremo, Nitish Kumar, has had his proverbial ‘nine lives’ – managing to dodge anti-incumbency since 2005 when he became the Chief Minister for the first time.
Bihar Election 2025 Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in East and West Champaran of Bihar today. Shah is also scheduled to address a public rally in Darbhanga today. The first phase of polling in the Bihar election is scheduled on 6 November
Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta is on a three-day campaign tour in Bihar to canvass for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates.
