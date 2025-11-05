Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: JP Nadda, Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for phase 2 polls today

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The high-octane campaign for the first phase of the Bihar elections ended on Tuesday, 4 November.

As many as 121 seats will be up for voting in the first phase. The second phase of the Bihar election will take place on 11 November, with voting in the remaining 122 seats. The results will be declared on 14 November.

The campaigning ended at 6 PM on Wednesday, with both the ruling and opposition parties leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to reach out to voters on the last day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar during the final stretch of campaigning for the first phase of polling. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed three rallies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held five public meetings, BJP president JP Nadda addressed a rally and led a roadshow.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also addressed several meetings.

On the Opposition front, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressed three meetings, while RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav held a slew of rallies during the day.

Among the other leaders who campaigned on the last day were Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and former Union minister Smriti Irani.

JP Nadda is scheduled to address meetings in the East and West Champaran districts today. Assembly seats in these areas will vote in the second phase on 11 November. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also scheduled to campaign on Valmiki Nagar in West Champaran on Wednesday.

The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) within the NDA. The incumbent alliance is challenged by the opposition's Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and the Congress, with Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.

Players like Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM are also in the fray.

Follow Live Updates of Bihar Election 2025 Here