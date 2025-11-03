Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi, Lalu Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi to hit campaign trail today as polling day nears

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in Bihar today, 4 November, with two days of campaigning remaining before the first phase of voting scheduled for 6 November.

PM Modi will seek votes in support of 30 NDA candidates in two districts today. He will first address an election rally in Saharsa at 11 AM and travel to Katihar for another rally.

The campaigning for the first phase of voting in Bihar ends on 4 November. The second phase is scheduled on 11 November. The results will be announced on 14 November.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will address three election rallies in Bhagalpur district. The Chief Minister will hold public meetings in the Sultanganj Assembly constituency and the Shahkund region of the state.

From the opposition side, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will hold a road show today in support of party candidate Ritlal Yadav, who is contesting from Danapur.

Lalu's son, the CM candidate of the INDIA bloc, Tejashwi Yadav, will hold public meetings today in 15 places, including Patna's Barh. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi will hold road shows in three cities: Sonbarsa, Rosera, and Lakhisarai.

Prime Minister Modi held a road show in Patna on Sunday. However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was conspicuously absent. Instead, JD-U leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan stood beside Modi during the road show, leaving many wondering about the whereabouts of the JD-U chief.

The JD-U is contesting elections as a partner of the NDA with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The incumbent alliance is challenged by the opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and the Congress, with Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

Of the 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, 3.92 crore are men and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters. Polling will be held at 90,712 polling stations that are being set up in Bihar, he said.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.

The NDA released its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Bihar election on Friday, days after rival Mahagathbandhan released its ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran.’ Players like Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and Asadu