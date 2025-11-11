Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Voting begins for second phase; PM Modi urges record turnout

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The second phase of voting across 122 assembly seats in 20 districts has begun. Today's voting will mark the culmination of the high-stakes Bihar Elections 2025.
The voting today will seal the fate of 1,302 candidates, including a dozen sitting ministers. The first phase, held on 6 November, saw a record 65 per cent voter turnout. The results will be declared on 14 November. Voting will continue until 6:00 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their votes in large numbers and set a record for turnout.
As many as 37 million voters, including 17.4 million women, are eligible to vote today, the poll panel said. Voting is being held at 45,399 polling stations.
Of the 122 seats going to polls today, the Mahagathbandhan had won 49 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 66 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM had won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and an Independent won one each in 2020.
Top politicians in the fray today include power minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), industries minister Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), fisheries resources minister Renu Devi (Bettiah), a former deputy chief minister, to name a few.
The campaign saw the NDA banking on its development track record, while the INDIA bloc sought to tap into youth discontent, unemployment, and social justice narratives.
The main contest in Bihar is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan alliance. The ruling NDA comprises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), among other parties. The Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance, comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as its main parties.
Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and Asaduddin Owais's AIMIM are also in the fray. The MIM won five seats in 2020 in Seemachal, the region voting in the second phase.
The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live: Voting for the second and final phase of Bihar Elections 2025 begins across 122 of the 243 Assembly seats in the state. Former Deputy CMs Renu Devi and Tarkishore Prasad, Congress leader Ajeet Sharma and other candidates in the fray.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to voters on Tuesday to cast their votes in record numbers in the second phase of polling today.
“Today is the second and final phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections. My request to all voters is that they participate actively in it and create a new record for voting. I have a special appeal to the young companions of the state who are going to vote for the first time that they should not only cast their vote themselves but also inspire others to do so,” PM Modi said in a post on X
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live: The Kishanganj district is witnessing a dramatic reshuffling of candidates as former party members switch allegiances, raising the stakes in this predominantly Muslim-majority region.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is making significant inroads in Seemanchal, a region with a substantial Muslim voter base. With its bold rhetoric and historical context, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is back in the fight.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live: Preparations underway at the polling stations for the second and final phase of Bihar Elections 2025. Voting will be held in 122 constituencies across 20 districts of the state today.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live: The Rashtriya Janata Dal is contesting 72, the Congress 37, the Vikassheel Insaan Party on eight, the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation on six, the Communist Party of India on four, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on one seat in today's battle.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live: Of the 122 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates on 53 seats, the Janata Dal (United) on 44, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on 15, Hindustan Awam Morcha(Secular) on six, and Rashtriya Lok Manch on four.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live: Ritesh Pandey, Bhojpuri actor-singer and candidate of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, is contesting from Kargahar (Rohtas), while Dhirendra Agrawal of the same party challenges BJP veteran Prem Kumar in Gaya Town in today's election. Snehlata Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), wife of Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, is in the fray from Sasaram, and Dipa Kumari of HAM(S), daughter-in-law of Jitan Ram Manjhi, contests from Imamganj in second phase.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live: The second phase being held today also features state party presidents Rajesh Ram (Congress) from Kutumba, Raju Tiwary (LJP–Ram Vilas) from Gobindganj, and Anil Kumar (HAM-S) from Tikari seat.
Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2 Polling Live: The voting in second phase today will seal the fate of 1,302 candidates, including a dozen sitting ministers. The first phase, held on 6 November, saw a record 65 per cent voter turnout. The results will be declared on 14 November.