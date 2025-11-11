Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: Voting begins for second phase; PM Modi urges record turnout

Bihar Election 2025 Live Updates: The second phase of voting across 122 assembly seats in 20 districts has begun. Today's voting will mark the culmination of the high-stakes Bihar Elections 2025.

The voting today will seal the fate of 1,302 candidates, including a dozen sitting ministers. The first phase, held on 6 November, saw a record 65 per cent voter turnout. The results will be declared on 14 November. Voting will continue until 6:00 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to cast their votes in large numbers and set a record for turnout.

As many as 37 million voters, including 17.4 million women, are eligible to vote today, the poll panel said. Voting is being held at 45,399 polling stations.

Of the 122 seats going to polls today, the Mahagathbandhan had won 49 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 66 seats in the 2020 assembly elections. The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM had won five seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and an Independent won one each in 2020.

Top politicians in the fray today include power minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav (Supaul), industries minister Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), fisheries resources minister Renu Devi (Bettiah), a former deputy chief minister, to name a few.

The campaign saw the NDA banking on its development track record, while the INDIA bloc sought to tap into youth discontent, unemployment, and social justice narratives.

The main contest in Bihar is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan alliance. The ruling NDA comprises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), among other parties. The Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance, comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as its main parties.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and Asaduddin Owais's AIMIM are also in the fray. The MIM won five seats in 2020 in Seemachal, the region voting in the second phase.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.

Track Live Updates on Bihar Elections Here