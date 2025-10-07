Bihar election 2025: Maithili Thakur to enter politics? Folk singer says, ‘Would like to contest from…’

A day after the Election Commission announced the Bihar Election schedule, popular folk singer Maithili Thakur indicated her willingness to make her political debut from her hometown Benipatti in Madhubani district.

Thakur, who was in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to perform at the Narmada Mahotsav, told reporters on Tuesday that she met with BJP national general secretary and Bihar organisation in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union minister Nityanand Rai.

This sparked speculation about her contesting the 2025 Bihar elections.

The folk singer said she has a special connection with her hometown, and starting her political career from there would teach her a lot.

"I would like to contest from my home constituency... my village if given poll ticket. I have a special connection from that place," said Bihar folk singer Maithili Thakur.

Also Read | Bihar Elections: Full schedule and key numbers explained

Asked about her preferred assembly constituency, Maithili said, "There hasn't been any official announcement yet, but I would like to go to my village area because I have a special connection with it."

"Starting from there will also give me a chance to learn. Meeting people, talking to them...I will understand more if I start from my village," she added.

To another question related to the Bihar assembly elections, the 25-year-old singer said she is ready to contribute in every possible way to the development of the country.

Thakur said that during her meeting with Tawde and Rai, they discussed many things about the future of Bihar.

Who is Maithili Thakur? Born in Benipatti in Bihar's Madhubani district to a Maithili musician father, Thakur made a mark in music at the age of 11 in 2011 and has been active in the field ever since.

BJP leader and former minister Vinod Narayan Jha currently represents Benipatti in the Bihar assembly.

The 68-year-old BJP leader defeated Congress's Bhavana Jha by more than 30,000 votes in this Brahmin-dominated seat in 2020.

Bihar Election 2025 The 243 Assembly seats in Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

While 121 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in the first phase, voting will be held in 122 assembly constituencies in the second phase.