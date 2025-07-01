Subscribe

Bihar Election 2025: 'Maulana' Tejashwi Yadav playing communal politics, says BJP – 'no place in India for those…'

Bihar Election 2025: The BJP has criticised RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his comments on the Waqf Act, labelling him a 'Maulana' and alleging that he is attempting to polarise voters along communal lines ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published1 Jul 2025, 09:09 PM IST
Bihar Election 2025: RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav speaks during the 'Waqf Bachao Samvidhan Bachao' conference organised in protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in Patna, Sunday, June 29, 2025.
Bihar Election 2025: RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav speaks during the 'Waqf Bachao Samvidhan Bachao' conference organised in protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, in Patna, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (PTI)

Bihar Election 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 1 launched a scathing attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks on the Waqf Act, calling him a 'Maulana – a Muslim cleric.

The saffron party accused the former deputy chief sister of polarising the society on communal lines, sensing opposition Mahagathbandhan's ‘imminent’ defeat in the assembly polls due later this year.

The BJP was responding to Yadav's earlier assertion that the opposition grand alliance in Bihar will consign the Waqf Act to the dustbin if voted to power in the upcoming assembly polls.

BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the opposition amalgamation in Bihar—part of the INDIA bloc—wants to gain the power to implement ‘Sharia law’ (Islamic Law) for the empowerment of one particular community only, unlike the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which works for the progress of all sections of society.

"These 'namazwadi' do not want Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution. They do not respect the Constitution. They only want Sharia law…They want only one particular religion's empowerment," Bhatia said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

"There is no place in India for those Namazwadis who want Sharia. They can go to Pakistan," he said.

Bhatia accused Yadav of indulging in "communal politics" with an eye on Muslim votes and said, "Those talking about consigning Babasheb's Constitution and law passed by Parliament to the dustbin, people of Bihar will ensure that their communal politics is consigned into the dustbin."

NDA on its way out: Yadav

Yadav on Sunday claimed that the ruling NDA in Bihar was "on its way out," and the new government in the state led by the opposition alliance would "consign to the dustbin" the Waqf Act brought by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The RJD leader was addressing a 'Save Waqf, Save Constitution' rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Bhatia also questioned the RJD leader's understanding of the Constitution and the judicial process.

"Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister who failed in class ninth, was saying yesterday that he will throw the Waqf (Amendment) Act to the dustbin.

"I ask Tejaswi Yadav, a 'Samajwadi', Mauluna, and messiah of those who do appeasement, have you ever read the Constitution? Have you ever fulfilled its basic spirit?" he said, asking if any state government can trash a law passed by Parliament.

Key Takeaways
  • The BJP is framing Tejashwi Yadav's statements as a strategy to gain Muslim votes.
  • The Waqf Act has become a focal point of contention in Bihar politics.
  • The exchange highlights the increasing polarization in Indian politics as elections approach.
 
