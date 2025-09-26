Bihar Election 2025: NDA vs INDIA bloc — from Mahila Rojgar Yojana to more reservation for EBCs — who's promising what?

10. Under 'Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme', financial assistance will be provided to one woman from every family in the state to start employment of her choice. The first installment of ₹10,000 will be given as financial assistance. After women start their employment, an assessment will be conducted, and additional financial assistance up to ₹2 lakh will be given to eligible women entrepreneurs. The initial ₹10,000 assistance will not have to be returned.