Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar promises jobs, employment opportunities to 1 crore youths in 5 years

Ahead of the Bihar Election 2025, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar promised on Sunday to provide jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youths over the next five years. He said a high-level committee will be constituted for the matter.

“For the next five years, we are setting a target to double the 2020-25 goal by providing government jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youths," Nitish Kumar said in a post on X on Sunday morning.

"To achieve this, employment opportunities will also be created in the private sector, particularly in industrial areas. For this purpose, a high-level committee is being constituted,” he said.

In a bid to impart skill development training to connect youths with self-employment opportunities in the next five years (2025-2030), the state government will set up the Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University.

"In the coming time, a skill university will be established for skill development, which will be named Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University in honor of Bihar’s pride, Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpuri Thakur ji, so that the youth of the state can find a new direction in skill development," Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar said that under the ‘Saat Nischay’ programme, youths of the state are being provided skill development training for self-employment opportunities.

“In the next five years, the ongoing programme under ‘Saat Nischay’ will be expanded… a university will be established for skill development, which will be named Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University in honour of Bihar’s pride, Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur ji,” Kumar said.

He said that between 2005 and 2020, over 8 lakh youths of Bihar were provided government jobs.

“To further accelerate the pace of providing government jobs and employment to youths, in 2020, under the good governance programme ‘Saat Nischay-2’, we resolved to give government jobs to 10 lakh youths and employment to 10 lakh people," he said.