Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar refuses ‘topi' at Madarsa event, puts it on Minister Zama Khan's head, instead

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stirred a political row when he refused to wear a 'topi' (cap) offered to him during a function of the Madarsa Education Board in Patna. Instead, Kumar put the cam on his minister, Zama Khan, who wanted to put it on Kumar's head in the first place.

Kumar and other dignitaries were attending the 100-year function of the state Madarsa Education Board in Patna on Thursday when Zama Khan tried to put a cap on the chief minister. Nitish, as seen in the video, refused and put it back on Zama Khan's head. Khan, a JD-U leader, is the minority minister of Bihar.

"Such behaviour inappropriate," RJD Spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari told NDTV.

The act assumes significance as it comes in the run-up to assembly elections in Bihar. The ‘topi’ is associated with Muslims, the community that comprises 18 per cent votes in the state.

Earlier in the day, a group of Madarsa teachers protested at the venue. The protestors alleged they have not been paid salaries for quote some time now.

Nitish has been seen wearing the Muslim events before. But of late he has been avoiding wearing one. In March during the Iftar party that he hosted a his official residence in Patna, Nitish was seen without the traditional scull cap that he would usually be seen wearing at such events. Kumar was instead seen with a scarf or kafiya around his shoulders.