Bihar Election 2025: Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi vs Prashant Kishor — who will be next CM? New poll reveals a surprise

The Bihar Election 2025 is fast approaching, and the big question remains: who will be the next chief minister? With the NDA, INDIA bloc alliance, and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj Party set for a triangular contest, the political battle is intensifying.

Advertisement

Will JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar secure another third consecutive term as CM? Could the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announce a new chief ministerial face if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) wins? Or will the Opposition finally capture power in Bihar and have its CM this time?

Many opinion polls and surveys conducted ahead of the Bihar Election are attempting to gauge the state's mood. One such survey by C-Voter released on Thursday (October 2) provided hints on "who is the most preferred candidate to be next Chief Minister of Bihar?"

Who is the most popular CM candidate? C-Voter reveals... As per the latest C-Voter survey, Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav remains the top-most choice for the CM post in Bihar. Yadav was deputy chief minister under Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan government .

Advertisement

Around 35 percent of those polled in the survey chose Tejashwi Yadav as "the most preferred candidate to be next Chief Minister of Bihar." This is 5 percent drop since February this year.

What about Nitish Kumar? Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s popularity as the next CM is wavering, caught in a see-saw battle, the poll suggests. He is the third most preferred Bihar CM among the polled voters. Around 16 percent of those polled in the C-Voter survey chose him.

The survey suggested a fluctuating trend in Nitish Kumar’s popularity. In February opinion poll, around 18 percent had chosen him for the CM post. This number dropped to 15 percent in April, rose to 18 percent in June first week, then again declined to 14 percent in August second week and later climbed slightly to 16 percent in September third week.

Advertisement

The C-voter survey also revealed a surprising factor.

The surprise factor: Prashant Kishor Political strategist-turned politician Prashant Kishor's popularity as the most-favoured CM shot to 23 percent in the latest C-Voter opinion poll.

It was 21 percent in August, 18 percent in July and 14 percent in February.

Bihar Election 2025: Poll dates to be released soon The elections to the 243-assembly seats are expected to be held in November. The Election Commission of India is likely to announce poll dates next week.

Earlier this week, the Election Commission published the final electoral roll for the Bihar assembly elections following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The total number of electors in the final list stands at 7.42 crore, while there were 7.89 crore electors as of June 24 this year before the commencement of the SIR.

Advertisement

The Election Commission said in a press release that 47 lakh voters were removed from the voter list during Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The number of electors in the draft list after SIR as of August 1, 2025, stood at 7.24 crore.