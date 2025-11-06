Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE Updates: Polling begins in 121 seats as PM urges high turnout; Tejashwi in fray

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting Live Updates: The first phase of Bihar elections will be held today. Voters across 121 constituencies spread in 18 districts of a total of 243 will cast a vote, deciding the fate of hundreds of candidates in the first phase.

Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 6 pm. However, due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Mahishi, Tarapur, Munger, Jamalpur, and in 56 polling booths of the Suryagarha Assembly segment.

The main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan alliance. The ruling NDA comprises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), among other parties. The Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance, comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as its main parties.

The campaigning for first phase ended at 6 PM on Wednesday, with both the ruling and opposition parties leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to reach out to voters on the last day.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and Asaduddin Owais's AIMIM are also in the fray.

As any as 3.75 crore voters will decide the fate of a total of 1,314 candidates. Top guns contesting today include Opposition's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, Deputy CMs Samrat Chouhdary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, and Anant Singh, among others.