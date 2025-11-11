Bihar Election 2025: Phase 2 surpasses phase 1 voting record at 68.65%, did SIR boost voter turnout?

Bihar assembly elections: At the closing of polling in the second and final phase of the high-stakes Bihar assembly election 2025, the state recorded the highest-ever voter turnout of 68.65%, provisionally.
The voter turnout across 122 constituencies was higher than the 65.09 turnout registered in the first phase on November 6.
To tackle the anti-incumbency factor, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA is banking on 'good governance' during the tenure of the JD(U) president Nitish Kumar. Whereas, the opposition INDIA bloc is pinning its hopes on the incumbency factor.
After the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the total number of electors in poll-bound Bihar came down to 7.42 crore. The EC had said that 3.66 lakh voters were removed from the draft roll while 21.53 lakh were added after evaluation of documents.
Kishanganj, the lone Muslim-majority district in the state, recorded the highest polling percentage so far at 77.91. The lowest turnout was recorded in Nawada, the only district that recorded voter turnout below 60% mark.
Araria: 69.58%
Arwal: 63.82%
Aurangabad: 65.36%
Banka: 70.18%
Bhagalpur: 67.41%
Gaya: 68.63%
Jahanabad: 65.33%
Jamui: 69.63%
Kaimur: 68.32%
Kaithar: 78.39%
Kishanganj: 77.91%
Madhubani: 63.21%
Nawada: 57.80%
Paschim Champaran: 70.75%
Purnia: 75.87%
Purvi Champaran: 71.10%
Rohtas: 61.79 %
Sheohar: 68.67%
Sitamarhi: 66.77%
Supaul: 72.46%
The second phase saw eight ministers from Nitish Kumar cabinet in the fray.
65.09% of 3.75 crore electors exercised their voting rights in the first phase on November 6, across 121 constituencies.
Several exit polls on Tuesday predicted a big victory for the BJP-led NDA with the Mahagathbandhan coming in a distant second. The majority mark is 122.
— NDA: 145-160 seats
— Mahagathbandhan: 73-91 seats
—Jan Suraaj: 0-3 seats
— NDA: 147-167 seats
— Mahagathbandhan: 70-90 seats
—Jan Suraaj: 0-2 seats
— NDA: 133-148 seats
— Mahagathbandhan: 87-102 seats
—Jan Suraaj: 0-2 seats
