Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi in Purnia — why Muslim-dominated Seemanchal interests NDA and Nitish Kumar?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound a poll bugle in one of Bihar's key regions: Seemanchal. Just months ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, PM Modi will inaugurate an airport in Purnia on Monday, September 15. A BJP leader called it a "gift" to the people of Seemanchal.

"Prime Minister Modi will give a big gift to the people of Seemanchal by inaugurating the long-awaited airport...On September 15, he will inaugurate the airport and flag off the first commercial service from the facility," the leader was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

PM Modi will also address a public rally at Shishabari village, where people from Purnia, Katihar, Araria, and Kishanganj districts are expected to gather.

For the unversed, the Seemanchal region has 24 of the total 243 assembly seats in Bihar. These 24 seats are spread across four districts: Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar.

Seemanchal is Muslim dominated Seemanchal has the highest percentage of Muslim population in the eastern state. Overall, the Muslim population in Seemanchal is 47 percent as against 17.7 per cent Muslims across Bihar, as per 2011 census.

According to the 2001 Census, Kishanganj has the highest Muslim population at 67.98 percent. As per the data, Purnia has about 38.46 percent Muslim population, Araria has 42.95 percent and Katihar has 44.47 percent Muslim population.

Now, why Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region interests the BJP and JDU-led NDA? The answer may lie in the results of the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections.

1. BJP emerged as single-largest party In the 2020 polls, the NDA (BJP + JDU) had won 12 seats, the INDIA bloc had won seven seats. The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in the region. Below is the table showing which party had won how many seats in the Seemanchal region.

This becomes important as the RJD-Congress alliance have been popular among Muslim and Yadav voters. According to a poll by Vote Vibe, 51% Muslims surveyed said they trust Mahagathbandhan for the overall development of Bihar.

Party Seats won in 2020 Bihar Election BJP 8 JD(U) 4 Congress 5 RJD 1 CPI(ML)(L) 1 AIMIM 5

2. Neck-and-neck fight between NDA, INDIA in 2025 Bihar polls Besides, in the last elections, the AIMIM had made inroads in Seemanchal, winning five seats. This hampered the RJD and the Congress's prospects and indirectly benefited the BJP.

In the 2025 Bihar elections too, the JVC-Times Now opinion poll has predicted 10 seats for the NDA in the Seemanchal region – up from eight earlier. However, the poll predicted 10 seats for the India Bloc as well – suggesting a cut-throat competition between the two alliances.

