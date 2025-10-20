Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to spearhead NDA's campaign blitz after Diwali, 12 rallies planned, 4 in one week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign blitz for the Bihar Assembly polls this week, soon after Diwali. The prime minister will address a dozen events – large and small public meetings – in the poll-bound state from October 24 till the elections' next phase.

The Prime Minister's events will cover significant regions including Patna, Muzaffarpur, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Samastipur, East and West Champaran, Saharsa, and Araria, the BJP leaders said.

The Prime Minister has already addressed rallies in Bihar before the names of candidates were announced by NDA alliance partners. The last rally that the PM addressed was on September 15 in East Champaran district, where he also launched development projects worth over ₹7,000 crore.

Bihar assembly election is being held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on 14 November. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is contesting 101 of the 243 seats as part of seat-sharing formula withing the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced all the names. The Janata Dal (United), the senior NDA ally in Bihar, is also contesting on 101 seats.

Two rallies on October 24 Kicking off his campaign, the prime minister will address a mega rally in Karpurigram in Samastipur on 24 October after paying obeisance to the state’s political stalwart and former CM Karpoori Thakur, BJP Bihar president Dilip Jaiswal said. This rally will be followed by another election meeting in Begusarai hours later.

“The PM, who is among the world’s tallest leaders, will visit Karpoori Gram, the birthplace of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, in Samastipur district, and pay his tributes to the former Bihar CM before addressing his first rally. His second rally will be in Begusarai in the afternoon,” Jaiswal told reporters on Sunday.

PM Modi will return to Bihar on October 30 and address Muzaffarpur and Chhapra. “The PM’s rallies are also scheduled on November 2, 3, 6 and 7. Details of these will be shared in due course,” he said.

Shah, Yogi among star campaigners The BJP has released a list of 40 star campaigners, featuring top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief J P Nadda and five Chief Ministers, including Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi’s Rekha Gupta, UP's Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis.

Union Home Minister is already campaigning in Bihar and plans to hold more than 35 rallies across the poll-bound state. Shah's campaign trail began on October 17, following his arrival in Patna on October 16 for a three-day visit. Apart from addressing rallies, Shah is also holding closed-door meetings with state leaders to finalise the alliance's poll strategy.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the BJP's most popular campaigners, is also scheduled to campaign in the North and Central Bihar regions for voter mobilisation. Adityanath will focus on the Mithanchal and Seemanchal belts of Bihar during his campaign.