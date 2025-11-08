Bihar Elections 2025: Prashant Kishor says Modi slamming 'Jungle Raj' won't work, admits PM 'was right when...'

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tactics to "instil fear" among voters against RJD's Lalu Yadav and the RJD's "Jungle Raj" won't work in the Bihar Election 2025.

He said PM Modi was right in urging voters to vote against the RJD's “jungle raj” when there was no other option. But, right now, Jan Suraaj is an alternative and hence the prime minister's tactics won't worl this time, Prashant Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj, said on Saturday, “PM is trying to get votes by instilling fear of the RJD because he has nothing else to say... But this time, the situation has changed... ”

Prashant Kishor questioned, "If you're saying Jungle Raj shouldn't return, but then why should you [NDA]? Jan Suraaj is a new alternative..."

On higher voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Election 2025, Prashant Kishor said, "These self-proclaimed analysts are claiming they know what's going to happen in Bihar... But no one predicted that Bihar would have the highest voter turnout in the country's political history. The sheer number of polls shows that change is definitely coming in Bihar."

Bihar sees record 64.66 polling in first phase The first phase of the assembly elections in Bihar concluded peacefully on Thursday, November 6, with a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the highest-ever in the state's history.

The voting was held on 121 seats spread across 18 districts and a total of 3.75 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase polls. The second phase of assembly polls will be held on November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14.

The election was held after the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls. The opposition parties had expressed strong reservations about the exercise. The SIR is to be carried out in other states and union territories of the country.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar stated that the state has witnessed the highest voter turnout since 1951.

"Bihar has shown the way to the nation. SIR with zero appeals and the highest voter turnout since 1951. Purest electoral rolls and enthusiastic participation of electors. Transparent and dedicated election machinery. Democracy wins. It has been an amazing journey for ECI," he said.

PM Modi reacts Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has gained a massive lead in the first phase of assembly polls and there was a wave in its favour in the second phase.

"In the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, the NDA has gained a massive lead. Along with this, its wave is visible everywhere in the second phase as well. Amid this enthusiasm of the public and the masses, tomorrow afternoon around 1:45 PM, I will have the good fortune to communicate with my family members in Aurangabad, and around 3:30 PM in Bhabua," he said in a post on X.

