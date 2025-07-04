Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi's image on sanitary pads sparks political row– ‘an insult of women’

Bihar Election 2025: The Congress party's initiative to distribute sanitary pads featuring Rahul Gandhi's photo has ignited a backlash in Bihar's election landscape.

Published 4 Jul 2025, 05:18 PM IST
Bihar Election 2025: The Congress party's attempt to woo women voters by distributing sanitary pads has triggered a political controversy over a picture of Rahul Gandhi on the boxes being distributed to over 5 lakh women in the poll-bound state.

The initiative, called Priyadarshini Udaan Yojana, aims to raise menstrual hygiene awareness and is part of the Congress's broader women-centric outreach.

The sanitary pad boxes feature a photo of Rahul Gandhi, with the Congress's poll promise of a 2,500 dole per month to women from deprived families.

"An insult of women of Bihar with Rahul Gandhi's picture on a sanitary pad! Congress is an Anti-Women party! Women of Bihar will teach the Congress and RJD a lesson," BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said in a post on X.

The RJD is the Congress party's alliance partner in the INDIA bloc in Bihar.

Political parties have been focusing on women-centric issues ahead of Bihar Elections 2025 scheduled later this year.

While the opposition Mahagathbandhan has promised a monthly cash transfer of 2,500 into women's bank accounts under its 'Mai Behan Maan Yojana' if it was elected to power, the Nitish Kumar-led government has launched a 'Mahila Samvad' program - a village-to-village outreach program to connect with 2 crore women.

Key Takeaways
  • Political campaigns are increasingly targeting women voters with specific initiatives.
  • The backlash against Congress highlights the sensitivity surrounding women's issues in political discourse.
  • Initiatives promoting menstrual hygiene can be both empowering and controversial in the political arena.

