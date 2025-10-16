Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap Yadav files nomination from Mahua, carries along grandmother's photo — WATCH

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav filed his nomination for the Bihar Election 2025 from the Mahua assembly constituency on Thursday.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is the chief of the newly-formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD).

He carried a photograph of his grandmother along as he went to file his nomination on Thursday.

Tej Pratap said, "I have moved ahead with the blessings of my grandmother and my parents. On this auspicious occasion, as I am required to file my nomination, I have brought my grandmother with me."

"She lives on in our hearts... People of Mahua will support whoever works for them. I worked to make Mahua a district and also give employment opportunities to the youth," Tej Pratap said.

Later, in a post on X, Tej Pratap said, “Today, I filed my nomination from my political workplace, Mahua Assembly, along with a picture of my late grandmother, Smt.”

He said Mahua has always been more than just a political workplace for him. "It has been my family. I will forever remain grateful to the respected people of the Mahua Assembly for their immense love, cooperation, and support," Tej Pratap said.

He said that while his full focus will remain on the development of Mahua, there will be a "special emphasis on the development of the state [Bihar]."

Tej Pratap assured, “I will never let your trust be broken. I will work to establish a new dimension of development by bringing complete transformation in Mahua as well as the entire state.”

Who is Tej Pratap Yadav? Tej Pratap currently represents the Hasanpur assembly constituency. He had earlier served as the MLA from Mahua between 2015 and 2020. The seat is currently held by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

On October 13, Tej Pratap's JJD announced its first batch of 22 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections scheduled in November.

Earlier this year, Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the RJD and the Yadav family for a serious breach of moral and social values following a controversy over a Facebook post of his, in which he claimed to be in a long-term relationship with a woman.

This prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute, which had made headlines a few years ago. Tej Pratap had claimed that his account was hacked.

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai.

However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws, and the couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

After his expulsion from the RJD, Tej Pratap Yadav founded the JJD.

Currently, the Mahua constituency, from which Tej Pratap is set to contest, is held by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

On October 12, Tej Pratap unfollowed his younger brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on X.

He had earlier unfollowed his elder sisters, Misa Yadav and Hema Yadav, and now follows only five accounts, including just three family members: his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, his mother, Rabri Devi, and his sister, Raj Lakshmi Yadav.

Bihar Election 2025 The first phase of the Bihar Assembly polls will take place on November 6, and the second phase will happen on November 11. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), as well as the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The INDIA bloc looks to unseat Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who leads the NDA.