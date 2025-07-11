Bihar Election 2025: Tej Pratap's new style in first rally after RJD rift sparks rumours — new party or...

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has reportedly made a comeback in a "new style" and shared his intent to contest the Bihar Election 2025.

If reports are to be believed, Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has "rebranded" himself.

During his visit to the Mahua constituent assembly of Bihar on Thursday, Tej Pratap's supporters were seen holding — not an RJD flag – but a green-and-yellow flag with 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav' written on it, Dainik Jagran and India Today reported.

Tej Pratap himself worn the signature green cap.

Tej Pratap Yadav inspected a medical college, met locals and even held a rally in Mahua on Thursday. The former RJD leader was an MLA from Mahua in 2015 and from Hasanpur in 2020.

Tej Pratap to contest Bihar polls? While speaking to reporters in Mahua, Tej Pratap was asked if he will contest the 2025 Bihar Election from Mahua.

He responded: "If the public here demands, I will have to contest."

The former RJD leader didn't specify the constituency from which he wants to contest Bihar elections. "It depends on the public," he said.

"I am someone who comes from the people, and I will do as they wish. If the public wants me to contest elections, I will; if not, I won’t," Tej Pratap said.

"The constituency I contest from will depend on the people’s demand. Whether I contest on a party ticket or not is a matter to be decided later...," Tej Pratap added.

Why is Tej Pratap's move significant? Launching new party or… Tej Pratap's latest move has sparked rumours in the political circles, with many speculating whether he would launch a new political party or contest the upcoming Bihar Elections as an independent candidate.

Tej Pratap's visit to Mahua was the first after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled him from both his family and the party over a serious breach of moral and social values.

Tej Pratap expelled Tej Pratap became embroiled in controversy following a post claiming he was in a long-term relationship with a woman. The post prompted netizens to recall his marital dispute that made headlines a few years ago.

Tej Pratap Yadav later took to X to claim that his social media accounts were compromised and his photos had been maliciously edited.

Yadav had tied the knot with Aishwarya, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai. However, within a few months, Aishwarya left his house alleging that she was driven out by her husband and in-laws. The couple's divorce petition is pending before the family court.

