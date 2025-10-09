Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav promises new law to provide govt jobs if INDIA bloc wins — ‘not jumblebazi’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav announced on Thursday that if the Mahagathbandhan led by his party comes to power after the Bihar Election 2025, he will introduce a law to ensure every family in the state has a member with a government job.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Tejashwi Yadav wrote, "Under economic justice, we have made a historic and transformative announcement today. Every family in Bihar that does not have a government job will be mandatorily provided with a job through a new act."

Tejashwi Yadav stated that the proposed Act will be introduced “within 20 days of formation of the new government,” and jobs will be provided within 20 months.

Advertisement

Bihar's former Deputy Chief Minister hit out at Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, saying, "For 20 years, this government has failed to provide jobs and employment."

"As soon as our government is formed, within 20 days, we will enact a “Special Job-Employment Act” and ensure that every family gets a job within 20 months," he said.

Yadav added, "...now we will provide a job to every family in 20 months."

‘Is that possible?’ When asked if providing government jobs to members of each family is possible, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Had this not been possible, Tejashwi would not have said it. All that is needed is willpower; we have that. We have vision..."

He said, "I think we don't need to give proof. We have made it clear that Tejashwi does not announce without studying it, without scientific research."

Advertisement

This is not ‘jumlebaazi’ Announcing that once Mahagathbandan comes to power, they will provide jobs to all families without a government job, Tejashwi Yadav said, "This is not 'jumlebaazi', we are not cheating anyone."

He said, "...We have studied this scientifically, we have data of all such families on the basis of our survey. If we are making this announcement, it is my pledge that we are doing only what is possible."

Advertisement

Bihar Election 2025 The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.