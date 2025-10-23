Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav to be Mahagathbandhan’s CM face? Announcement expected soon

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is likely to be the opposition Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This comes amid a tussle within the alliance over seat-sharing.

All constituents of the Mahagathbandhan have agreed to endorse Tejashwi's leadership, and a formal announcement is expected today during a press conference at Hotel Maurya in Patna. The alliance is also likely to unveil their campaign slogan under his leadership - "Chalo Bihar, Badlein Bihar (Let's go Bihar, Let's change Bihar)"..

The development comes on the last day for withdrawing nominations for the second phase of elections to be held on October 11. The first phase will be held on October 6. Votes will be counted on October 14.

In a last-ditch attempt to resolve the crisis, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in Patna on October 22 to mediate between alliance partners. Gehlot also met RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his son, Tejashwi Yadav, to defuse tensions within the alliance comprising of the RJD and the Congress as major parties.

Speculations were rife that the opposition bloc might announce Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face, as posters and banners from the joint press conference featured a solo picture of the former deputy chief minister.

The RJD is contesting 143 of the 242 seats of Bihar. Congress is contesting 61 seats, CPI ML is contesting 20, and the remaining seats are likely to go to Mukesh Sahani's VIP, as per an informal arrangement.