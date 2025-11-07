Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies today; ‘Change’s coming,' says Kishor

Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: The first phase of polling in 121 out of the 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar, held on 6 November, saw a record 64.69 per cent voter turnout.

This turnout is the highest in any state or national election in Bihar's history, according to the Election Commission of India.

The second phase of voting for 122 remaining seats will be held on 11 November. The results will be declared on 14 November.

The main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan alliance. The ruling NDA comprises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), among other parties. The Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance, comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as its main parties.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and Asaduddin Owais's AIMIM are also in the fray. The MIM won five seats in 2020 in Seemachal, the region voting in the second phase.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabhua today. Among Mahagathbandhan leaders, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in Bihar today.

Track live updates of the Bihar Elections 2025 here: