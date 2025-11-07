Subscribe

Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to address rallies today; ‘Change’s coming,' says Kishor

  • Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabhua today. Among Mahagathbandhan leaders, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in Bihar today.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated7 Nov 2025, 07:11:11 AM IST
Voters standing in queue for cast their votes during Bihar assembly elections at a polling booth at Danapur in Patna (HT Photo/Santosh Kumar)
Bihar election 2025 Live Updates: The first phase of polling in 121 out of the 243 assembly constituencies of Bihar, held on 6 November, saw a record 64.69 per cent voter turnout.

This turnout is the highest in any state or national election in Bihar's history, according to the Election Commission of India.

The second phase of voting for 122 remaining seats will be held on 11 November. The results will be declared on 14 November.

The main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition’s Mahagathbandhan alliance. The ruling NDA comprises of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United), among other parties. The Mahagathbandhan, or the Grand Alliance, comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress as its main parties.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party and Asaduddin Owais's AIMIM are also in the fray. The MIM won five seats in 2020 in Seemachal, the region voting in the second phase.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.

Track live updates of the Bihar Elections 2025 here:

Follow updates here:
7 Nov 2025, 07:04:53 AM IST

Bihar election 2025 Live: ‘Change is coming to Bihar,’ says Prashant Kishor after record voter turnout

Bihar election 2025 Live: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has said the high voter turnout in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections indicates that "change is coming to Bihar".

"The highest polling in the last 30 years indicates that change is coming to Bihar. A new system is going to be established on the 14th (November)," Kishor told news agency ANI.

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor speaks to the media amid campaign for Bihar Assembly polls, in West Champaran, Bihar, Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.
7 Nov 2025, 06:47:16 AM IST

Bihar election 2025 Live: Kharge to campaign in Gaya town

Bihar election 2025 Live: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to address rallies in Bihar today. Kharge will address a rally in Chenari and Gaya town, the Congress party said.

New Delhi, Oct 31 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, during Remembrance ceremony of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on her 41st death anniversary, at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on Friday. (AICC /ANI Photo)
7 Nov 2025, 06:43:17 AM IST

Bihar election 2025 Live: What is the previous voter turnout record in Bihar?

Bihar election 2025 Live: The highest turnout in a Lok Sabha poll in Bihar was recorded at 64.6% in 1998. The highest for an assembly polls, at 62.57% in 2000. The first phase of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections concluded peacefully in a festive mood today, with the highest voter turnout ever recorded in Bihar's history, at 64.66%, the poll panel said on Thursday.

7 Nov 2025, 06:39:22 AM IST

Bihar election 2025 Live: PM Modi in Aurangabad today

Bihar election 2025 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabhua today. Among Mahagathbandhan leaders, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi will also campaign in Bihar today.

Bihar ElectionsBihar Assembly Election
