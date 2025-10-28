Bihar Election 2025: Who is NDA's CM face? Tejashwi Yadav takes dig ahead of INDIA bloc's poll manifesto release

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister nominee Tejashwi Yadav demanded on Tuesday that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) reveal their CM face for the Bihar elections.

Tejashwi said that he would like to know the NDA's agenda and vision, and accused them of speaking negatively and making allegations against Mahagathbandhan leaders.

“We have announced the CM's face as well. Today, we are going to release the 'Tejashwi Pran Patra' on how we are going to work for the next 5 years,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

He added, “We want the NDA to announce the name of their CM. What schemes do they have? What is their vision, and how are they going to take Bihar forward? We have given a roadmap, a vision, and we are clear that we will make Bihar number one. They only speak negatively things and make allegations about our leaders.”

Tejashwi Yadav's statement came as his alliance, Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc), is set to release the Bihar Election 2025 manifesto on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan took a dig at Tejashwi Yadav over the upcoming manifesto, saying that the RJD leader knows that he won't be coming to power in the state and so, it's not a big deal to tell lies in the manifesto.

“How will you fulfil all the other announcements you've made? When you're releasing your manifesto, please explain the path forward. How do you plan to increase the state's revenue? These promises doesn't mean anything if the state's revenue is not generated,” Paswan said.

"The chief minister candidate knows that he will not come to power. To jhoot bolne me kya jata hai? bade bade waade karne me kya jata hai [what's the harm in lying? What's the harm in making big promises]?" Paswan said.

Earlier on October 19, Chirag Paswan had reiterated his support for Nitish Kumar as the leader of the NDA alliance in the Bihar assembly polls and said that after the results, elected MLAs will once again choose the JD(U) leader as the Chief Minister.

Mahagathbandhan to release manifesto On October 23, the Mahagathbandhan announced the release of a joint manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections.

The development was followed by the announcement of Tejashwi Yadav as the face of the opposition alliance for the polls.

Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikasheel Insaan Pary, has been named as the Deputy CM nominee from the Mahagathbandhan.

2025 Bihar elections The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes the Congress, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state. The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14.

