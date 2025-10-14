Bihar Election candidate list 2025: NDA ally Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM announces six contenders, CPI(ML) reveals 18 names

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), an ally of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), announced the names of six candidates for the upcoming Bihar elections. The names were revealed hours after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 71 candidates.

The NDA announced its seat-sharing arrangement on Sunday for the Bihar elections 2025, with the BJP and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to contest on 101 seats each, the LJP (Ram Vilas) to fight on 29 seats, while the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on six seats each.

The NDA partners include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Bihar Election: Names of six HAM candidates 1. Imamganj (SC): Deepa Kumari

2. Tikri: Anil Kumar

3. Barachatti (SC): Jyoti Devi

4. Atri: Romit Kumar

5. Sikandra (SC): Prafulla Kumar Manjhi

6. Kutumba (SC): Lalan Ram

Bihar Elections: The official list of HAM candidates

The CPI(ML), short for Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist), also released names of 18 candidates for the 2025 Bihar Elections. It's a key ally in the opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar.

India Today reported that the list was withdrawn hours after it was released.

Here's the full list of CPI(ML) candidates: 1. Tarari (196) - Madan Singh Chandravanshi

2. Agiaon SC (195) - Shiv Prakash Ranjan

3. Arrah (194) - Kayamuddin Ansari

4. Dumraon (201) - Ajit Kumar Singh alias Ajit Kushwaha

5. Karakat (213) - Arun Singh

6. Arwal (214) - Mahanand Singh

7. Ghoshi (217) - Rambali Singh Yadav

8. Paliganj (190) - Sandeep Saurabh

9. Phulwari (188) - Gopal Ravidas

10. Digha (181) - Divya Gautam

11. Darauli - (107) Satyadev Ram

12. Jiradei - (106) Amarjeet Kushwaha

13. Daraunda - (109) Amarnath Yadav

14. Bhore - (103) Jitendra Paswan

15. Sikta - (09) Virendra Prasad Gupta

16. Warisnagar (132) - Phoolbabu Singh

17. Kalyanpur - (131) - Ranjit Ram

18. Balrampur - (65) - Mehboob Alam

Bihar Election 2025: CPI(ML) candidates

Bihar Election 2025 Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

In these elections, the NDA will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). This time, Bihar will also see the entry of a new player in the form of Prashant Kishor and his party Jan Suraaj.

