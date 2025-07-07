Bihar Election: Chirag Paswan says LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest all 243 seats, vows to take state to ‘new heights’

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Union minister, has made his intentions clear for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls, stating that his party will contest all 243 seats. He also alleged a “conspiracy” to thwart his entry into Bihar politics.

“I want to take Bihar to new heights. I visualise a future in which our boys and girls will not need to go outside in search of greener pastures; rather, people from other states will come here in search of better education and employment opportunities,” Paswan said at a rally in Saran district on Sunday.

Claiming that his passion made many people uneasy, Paswan said: “These people are content with having secured their own future, and they worry about my vision of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ catching public imagination. So they are involved in a conspiracy to hinder my involvement in state politics. They are trying to create confusion in the minds of the people by asking whether Chirag Paswan will contest the assembly polls himself.”

The 42-year-old LJP (Ram Vilas) chief, who has been denying that he had his eyes on the chief minister’s post, further said: “I want to put an end to such designs by proclaiming, from this glorious land of Saran, yes, I will contest the assembly polls. I will contest in all 243 seats. Every segment will see Chirag Paswan fighting with full intensity.”

Law and Order in Bihar Meanwhile, Paswan has expressed concern over law and order in Bihar.

Recently, top industrialist Gopal Khemka was shot dead from point-blank range outside his home in Patna.

Paswan said such incidents raised doubts over the ability of the Nitish Kumar government, “which we support and which has so far enjoyed a reputation for good governance”.