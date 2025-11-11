Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Live Updates: When will first survey results be released?

Bihar Election 2025 Exit Polls Live Updates: As the second phase of Bihar’s 2025 Assembly Elections wraps up on November 11, attention now shifts to the exit polls, surveys that aim to capture voter sentiment and provide early indications of the likely outcome.

But what exactly are exit polls, and how do they work?

Exit polls are conducted immediately after voters leave polling stations. Researchers from various agencies or media organisations ask voters who they chose, compiling data across a representative sample of constituencies. This information is then analysed to predict possible results before the official counting begins.

On Tuesday, brisk polling was reported across 122 assembly constituencies, with 47.62 per cent of Bihar’s 3.7 crore voters casting their ballots by 1 pm. in the second and final phase of the high-stakes election, widely viewed as a referendum on JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Although Kumar himself is not contesting, as he is a member of the state legislative council, the BJP-led NDA is relying on his record of “good governance” to counter anti-incumbency sentiments.

What final phase of voting matters for the NDA the most?

This phase, which features eight of Kumar’s cabinet ministers in the fray, carries significant stakes for both the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. While the NDA seeks to retain its grip on power, the opposition is counting on public discontent and the sizeable Muslim population in several constituencies to swing the results in its favour.

Voting began for 122 constituencies in Bihar in the second and final phase of the high-stakes assembly polls amid tight security arrangements. The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

In this phase, the electoral fate of 1,302 candidates, including several ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, will be sealed.

How are exit polls carried out?

Exit poll surveys are carried out once voters have finished casting their ballots. Teams of trained surveyors are stationed outside selected polling booths in various constituencies. These booths are carefully selected to represent a diverse mix of voters from various social, economic, and regional backgrounds, ensuring that the survey results provide a fair and representative picture of the overall voting pattern in the state.