Bihar breaks the pattern with no re-polling for 2025 Assembly elections — a historic milestone

The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections have marked a historic milestone in the state’s electoral history, with no reported voting-day deaths and no re-polling required in any constituency. This marks a stark contrast to previous elections, which were marred by violence and the need for re-voting, signalling significant strides towards electoral reform in the state. As the counting of votes continues, early trends show that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to clinch a decisive victory.

How unusual is this for Bihar? Bihar has long been synonymous with electoral violence and irregularities. Official records from past elections show how commonplace violence, deaths, and re-polling were in the state’s electoral processes. In the 1985 elections, 63 people died in poll-related violence, and re-polling was required in 156 booths. A particularly grim election cycle occurred in 1990, when 87 people were killed during the polls.

One of the darkest moments in Bihar’s election history occurred in 1995, when the then Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan was forced to postpone the elections four times due to widespread violence and electoral malpractice. In 2005, re-polling had to be conducted in 660 booths following violent clashes and widespread irregularities.

The fact that the 2025 elections proceeded without such incidents is a notable departure from these troubled pasts, offering a rare instance of calm amid Bihar’s charged political atmosphere.

Early trends in the 2025 Bihar elections: NDA surges ahead As the final results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections continue to be announced, the NDA has surged ahead, with early trends showing the alliance leading in more than 200 seats out of the 243-member assembly. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership has been a driving force behind the NDA’s impressive performance, and the BJP, the largest constituent of the NDA, is poised to emerge as the single-largest party in the state.

Nitish Kumar, speaking to reporters, confidently declared, “Just a few hours of waiting, and the good-governance government will return,” as his party looked set to form the next government in Bihar.

What Is the status of the Opposition? The opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) coalition, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and other regional players, is trailing far behind in the early trends. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, a key face of the opposition, has called for vigilance during the counting process, warning that any unfair practices would not go unnoticed. “Our party workers are alert and present at the counting centres. If any official tries to repeat the mistakes of 2020 or crosses their limits, the public will give a strong response,” Yadav cautioned.

Despite the fierce political sparring, the Bihar elections have so far been remarkably peaceful, with no incidents of violence reported on voting day and no re-polling required.

Robust voter turnout and electoral reforms: A step forward Voter turnout for the Bihar Assembly elections was robust, with 65.08% of eligible voters casting their ballots in the first phase on 6 November, and a higher 68.76% participation in the second phase on 11 November. Notably, the first phase saw a record-breaking turnout of 64.66%, the highest in Bihar’s electoral history. This reflects a growing commitment to democratic participation and a shift towards a more engaged electorate.

What do exit polls say? Exit polls conducted ahead of the final result announcement have painted a clear picture of the NDA’s lead. These polls suggest the ruling alliance is set to secure a comfortable majority, with analysts predicting a decisive win. While the opposition had hoped for a tighter race, it is clear that the NDA’s appeal remains strong across the state.