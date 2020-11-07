Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged Bihar voters to participate in the "holy festival of democracy" and turn out in large numbers to set a "new voting record".

"Today is the third and last phase of voting in Bihar assembly elections. I request all voters to participate in this holy festival of democracy in greater numbers and set a new voting record. And of course, be sure to wear masks and maintain social distancing as well," a rough translation of PM Modi's tweet in Hindi said.

बिहार विधानसभा चुनावों में आज तीसरे और आखिरी चरण का मतदान है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरी विनती है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में लोकतंत्र के इस पावन पर्व में भागीदार बनें और वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। और हां, मास्क पहनने और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान भी अवश्य रखें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

PM Modi's appeal comes days after he addressed over 10 campaign rallies in Bihar, asserting that the people of the state "has made up their mind to elect NDA again".

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also urged the youth to come out and vote to "encourage development and good governance" in the state.

"I appeal to all the voters of the third and last phase in Bihar to vote in maximum numbers. Especially I appeal to the youth to vote vigorously to encourage development and good governance in Bihar and motivate others to do the same," read Amit Shah's tweet.

बिहार में तीसरे व अंतिम चरण के सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि आप अपने मत अधिकार का उपयोग कर अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान करें।



विशेषकर युवाओं से आवाहन करता हूँ कि बिहार में विकास और सुशासन को बनाए रखने के लिए बढ़चढ़ कर मतदान करें और दूसरों को भी इसके लिए प्रोत्साहित करें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 7, 2020

Voting for 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts of the 243 seats in the third and finals phase of the Bihar assembly elections is underway. The counting will be done on Tuesday, 10 November.

Over 2.35 crore voters spread across 15 districts are eligible to vote today. The Election Commission has made adequate arrangements and taken precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The EC has already mandated face masks, hand sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and PPE kits during the electoral process while ensuring social distancing norms. The poll body has also laid down guidelines for each polling station, including sanitisation a day before the poll, markers for social distancing, putting up of COVID-19 awareness posters, and availability of hand gloves.

Bihar: Voting begins for the third and final phase of #Biharpolls; visuals from polling booth no 149 in Saharsa. pic.twitter.com/VQOQ1qlN7g — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Casting of votes began at 7 am today at all 33,782 polling stations where as many EVM sets and VVPAT machines have been installed and paramilitary forces deployed to maintain law and order.

The electoral fate of 1,204 candidates will be decided in the Bihar polls.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded the maximum number of 46 candidates, followed by the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) at 42, Janata Dal (United) at 37, Bharatiya Janata Party at 35, and Congress at 25.

Apart from NDA, Mahagathbandhan and a third front comprising Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP), BSP, AIMIM, and some other parties are contesting the election. There are also new entrants and smaller parties in the fray.

Polling was held for 71 and 94 constituencies in the first and second phases on 28 October and 3 November, respectively.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 55.69% in the first phase and 53.51% in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly.

