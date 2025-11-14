Bihar election result 2025: Congress trails behind AIMIM; secures lead in 3 seats, Owaisi's party gets 6

Bihar Election Result 2025: Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was leading in six seats in Bihar, early trends showed on Friday — a number more than that the grand old party Indian National Congress, which is contesting in 61 seats.

While AIMIM is leading in six seats on the day of Bihar assembly polls result, Congress has secured a lead in just three of them.

Bihar election result 2025: Where is AIMIM leading? The AIMIM has mainly contested in the Seemanchal region, which has a high Muslim population. Out of the 29 seats the party is contesting, 24 are in Seemanchal.

AIMIM is leading in Jokihat, Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kochadhaman, Amour and Baisi seats of the Bihar Assembly.

Md Sarawar Alam was leading in Kochadhaman by 22,192 votes after the 21st round of counting, while Akhtarul Iman was ahead in Amour by 35,163 votes after the 23rd round of counting.

Ghulam Sarwar was leading in Baisi by 5,508 votes after the 13th round of counting, whereas Mohammad Murshid Alam was ahead in Jokihat by 22,707 votes after the 20th round.

The party's Thakurganj candidate Ghulam Hasnain was ahead by 8,428 votes after 21 rounds of counting, while in Bahadurganj, Tauseef Alam was ahead by 4,589 votes after 14 rounds.

The Bihar Assembly election results are expected to be declared on Friday.

In the 2020 Bihar elections, AIMIM had won five seats but four of the MLAs had defected to join Congress.

Bihar election result 2025: Congress trails behind AIMIM In a surprise turn, grand old party Congress, which has campaigned extensively in the run up to the Bihar Assembly election with the INDIA bloc, is leading in just three seats.

The shocking outcome hits even harder when one compares the number of seats the two parties have contested in.

AIMIM, a Muslim-forward party that has mainly limited itself to Telangana and Bihar, has only contested in 29 seats in the Bihar polls.

On the other hand, Congress, a national party that boasts of its presence across India, has fielded its candidates in as many as 61 seats.

Congress' fate fell flat on Friday as counting of votes to declare the Bihar assembly election result began on Friday, with the NDA taing lead in over 200 seats.

From the Araria seat, Congress' Abidur Rahman is leading by a margin of 1,630 votes after 14 out of 29 counts of counting. In Kishanganj, Md. Qamrul Hoda was leading with 23,141 votes in the 18th out of 25 round, and Amita Bhushan was ahead by 374 votes in Begusarai.