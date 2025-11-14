‘If losing were a competitive sport…’ — BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi, says Congress lost 95 elections in 20 years

Bihar Election Result 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday took a jibe at Congress as the grand old party barely opened its account at the Bihar election result 2025.

In a post shared with an infographic on X, the BJP claimed that over the past two decades, Rahul Gandhi has suffered 95 electoral defeats.

“While many will call him a 9-to-5 blame-game politician, Rahul Gandhi has now accumulated 95 electoral defeats in two decades, five short of a century. Is the attack on India's institutions a diversionary tactic by the silver-spoon scion?” it claimed.

The infographic showed a map of India where the Congress had suffered defeats after Rahul Gandhi became a key campaigner for the party. The map features election results from nearly every state.

“A 95 defeats and still counting. RaGa is collecting electoral losses like limited-edition badges. And whenever the scoreboard looks rough, there is always a fresh blame target ready to be launched. However, the nation has read the often-used script and knows its FAKE,” the BJP said in the post, as the Bihar election result 2025 indicated an NDA landslide.

“If losing were a competitive sport, the trophy cabinet would be full by now,” it mocked.

Rahul Gandhi's mockery was led by BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya, who shared the same map.

“Rahul Gandhi! Another election, another defeat! If there were awards for electoral consistency, he'd sweep them all. At this rate, even setbacks must be wondering how he finds them so reliably,” he wrote.

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA headed for landslide win The NDA, comprising the BJP and JD(U) among others, is headed for a landmark victory in the Bihar Assembly election 2025, breaching the 200-seat mark and surpassing all poll predictions, including the one by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The NDA has taken a 205-seat lead as the Bihar poll results are being announced on Friday. The BJP is leading and has won in 90 seats, while the JD(U) has secured 83 seats.

The NDA's performance during the 2025 Bihar assembly election results can be attributed to the strong show by major parties like the BJP and JD(U), with comprehensive support from Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Meanwhile, the Congress has won just one seat and is leading in five others. The Mahagathbandhan, comprising the Congress and the RJD among others, is leading in only 33 seats.