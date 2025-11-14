Bihar Election Result 2025: Is Nitish Kumar's ₹10,000 magic for women key behind NDA's landslide lead?

Bihar Election Result 2025: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to secure a historic victory in Bihar, as the Bihar election result 2025 was set to be declared on Friday. Counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly began in the morning, where NDA gained lead early on and only strengthened its power from there.

The alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U), has secured a lead of over 200 seats according to latest data by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Individually, the JD(U) has also delivered a stellar performance in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Compared to the 43 seats it won in 2020, the Nitish Kumar-led party is now leading in 77 of them and have won in six constituencies on the day of the Bihr election result 2025.

In the current trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading in a combined total of 204 seats, with BJP leading in 93, JDU in 83, LJP 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 04:30 pm. RJD leads in 27 seats, Congress leads in four, CPI(ML) lead one, while CPI-M one, taking the total to 33, as per data from the EC on the day of Bihar election result.

Bihar election result 2025: Nitish Kumar's ₹ 10,000 magic Nitish Kumar is known for his woman vote bank, with several women voters supporting the JD(U) stalwart in the elections for decades.

The JD(U), led by Nitish, has prioritised Bihar's women when it comes to schemes and policies.

In a post on X, JD(U) shared, “The trust of Bihar's women has triumphed.. The NDA has triumphed, Bihar has triumphed..(Jeeta hai Bihar ki mahilao ka vishwaas... jeeta hai NDA, jeeta hai Bihar).”

While Bihar's women already get several perks under the Nitish Kumar government, the JD(U) in the run up to the Assembly elections went a notch higher, that seems to have worked for the party's imminent win this time.

Ahead of the Bihar polls 2025, the government launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, a ₹7,500-crore direct benefit transfer scheme meant for women.

Under this scheme, 1.2 crore women received ₹10,000 each in their bank accounts directly. It was endorsed by PM Narendra Modi himself, who made the inaugural payments at a rally earlier this year.

The ₹10,000 transfer was the cherry on top for the other women-centric schemes in Bihar, including 50% reservation for women in panchayats (2006) and 35% quota in state government jobs (2013).

In Bihar election 2025, the number of women voters were more than that of men. According to EC data, Patna was the only district where there were more men voters than women. Overall, women's turnout was 71.78%, compared to 62.98% for men.

