Bihar Election Result 2025: 'This is like a dream', says youngest MLA Maithili Thakur after winning Alinagar seat

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Singer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Maithili Thakur on Friday, 14 November, became the youngest MLA in Bihar.

The 25-year-old debutant contested from Alinagar Assembly constituency in Darbhanga district of Bihar. She won the seat by defeating her rival, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Binod Mishra.

Thakur registered the victory by a margin of 11,730 votes, securing 84,915 votes. Mishra managed to get 73,185 votes.

Among her other rivals, Jan Suraaj Party’s Biplaw Kumar Choudhary got 2,275 votes and an independent candidate Saifuddin Ahmed got 2,803 votes.

Earlier in the day, Maithili Thakur said that it feels "like a dream" and she hopes to meet the expectations of the people of Alinagar.

“This is like a dream. People have a lot of expectations of me... This will be my first term as an MLA, and I will do my best for my constituency... I will serve my people as their daughter... I can only see Alinagar right now and how I can work for them,” Thakur told ANI.

NDA clinches landslide victory The Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a massive and historic mandate in the Bihar Assembly polls 2025, crossing the majority mark of 122 seats and leading towards a landslide victory of over 200 seats in the 243-member assembly.

The BJP, under the strong campaigning of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its state leaders, has surpassed its previous performance. The JD(U), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has also registered a strong comeback, solidifying its base. A notable performance was delivered by the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) under Chirag Paswan, significantly contributing to the NDA’s powerful tally.

As per the latest ECI data, the BJP has emerged as the single largest party with 76 seats, followed closely by the JDU, which secured 59 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has won 14 seats out of the 29 seats it contested.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan failed to convert public interest into electoral success. The RJD's tally remains significantly lower than its last performance, and the Indian National Congress (INC) faced a severe setback, struggling to secure a meaningful presence.

For the Mahagathbandha, RJD has secured 16 seats while as Indian National Congress has so far managed to secure just 3 seats.

Following the definitive mandate, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to social media to thank the electorate and the alliance partners.

"In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks. I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the support received from him, while bowing to him," Nitish Kumar said in a social media post on X.

