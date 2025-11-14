Bihar election result 2025: VIP founder decodes why his party could not open account — ‘Voters didn't connect’

Bihar Election Results 2025: Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder Mukesh Sahani on Friday stated that his party will review its performance in the upcoming days, as it failed to secure any seats in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

The INDIA bloc ally failed to take a lead in any of the 12 seats it contested, as the Mahagathbandhan displayed a dismal performance in the Bihar polls this time.

“There is no problem right now. Those who won deserve congratulations. We will review everything in the coming days and return to the people. One day, the public will open our account,” Sahani told PTI in an interview.

Mukesh Sahani was touted to be the Deputy Chief Minister had the INDIA bloc emerged victorious in the Bihar election result 2025.

The VIP leader attributed his party’s rout in the Bihar assembly polls to the NDA’s aggressive cash outreach to women voters

“Voters did not connect with our message. They trusted Nitish ji and Modi ji, and I congratulate both of them,” he said.

“We delivered our message; every alliance leader delivered theirs. But, ultimately, it was the public’s verdict,” Sahani added.

Bihar election result 2025: What led to INDIA's fall? Mukesh Sahani told PTI that the JD(U) and the BJP's outreach to women, as well as their strategy to directly assist women in the state, were the deciding factors behind the 2025 Bihar election result.

“Our mothers and sisters who live in poverty felt that the money would change their lives. Naturally, they voted for that promise,” Sahani said.

Sahani was discussing the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana (MMRY), announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on 29 August, which provides women with an assistance of ₹10,000 each to start small enterprises, such as stores, dairies, tailoring units, beauty parlours, or art-and-craft ventures. The total amount each woman will receive is ₹2.10 lakh.

He called the trend used by the NDA “a clear case of the government using state money as a campaign lever”.

Sahani described the shift as a move from “black money distributed at midnight by strongmen” to “state money distributed in broad daylight”, contending that while dominant caste groups once bought votes covertly, “now the government itself was doing it legally”.

On the VIP’s failure to open its account, Sahani said, “The account was not mine to open. It was for the people to open, and they didn’t. That’s all.”