Bihar election results 2020: How key candidates are performing

Bihar election results 2020: How key candidates are performing1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2020, 02:14 PM IST
The NDA led by Janata Dal (United) and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has overtaken the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance and is leading on 127 seats, which is over the required majority of 122 assembly seats.
As per the Election Commission trend at 1:30 pm for all 243 seats, NDA is leading on 127 seats with BJP leading on 74 seats, JDU leading on 48 seats, Vikassheel Insaan Party on 4 seats and HAM on one seat.
While the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan is leading on 106 seats with RJD leading on 66 seats, Congress on 21 seats and the Left leading on 19 seats. BSP is leading on one seat, AIMIM on three, LJP on five and independents on seven seats.
As of now, EC says 21.4% counting has been done after 5 hours of vote-counting. Total votes cast this election season in the state was at 4 crore and out of that 87,88,780 votes have been counted till now.
Here is a list of prominent candidates who are leading/trailing:
1) Leading candidates
- Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) Raghopur
- Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD) Hasanpur
- Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM) Imamganj
- Anant Singh (RJD) Mokama
- Nitin Nabin (BJP) Bankipur
- Shreyasi Singh (BJP) Jamui
- Nand Kishore Yadav (BJP) Patna Sahib
- Divya Prakash (RJD) Tarapur
- Shrawan Kumar (JDU) Nalanda
2) Trailing candidates
- Subhashini Sharad Yadav (Congress) Bihariganj
- Satish Kumar (BJP) Raghopur
- Chandrika Rai (JDU) Parsa
- Pushpam Priya Choudhary (Plurals Party) Bisfi
- Luv Sinha (Congress) Bankipur
- Pravin Singh Kushwaha (Congress) Patna Sahib
- Asha Devi (BJP) Danapur
- Manorama Devi (JDU) Atri
- Gunjan Patel (Congress) Nalanda
- Brij Kishor Bind (BJP) Chainpur
- Usha Vidyarthi (LJP) Paliganj
The final list of winners in the Bihar elections will be updated according to the Election Commission data.
