Bihar Election Results 2020: Which party won how many seats?

1 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2020, 01:37 PM IST Staff Writer

The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties managed to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 122 seats in a closely contested election that saw counting continue stretching over 19 hours and wrapping up only in the early hours on Wednesday. The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties managed to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen - 5

Bahujan Samaj Party- 1

Bharatiya Janata Party - 74

Communist Party of India- 2

Communist Party of India (Marxist) - 2

Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - 12

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) - 4

Independent - 1

Indian National Congress- 19

Janata Dal (United) - 43

Lok Jan Shakti Party - 1

Rashtriya Janata Dal - 75

Vikassheel Insaan Party - 4

