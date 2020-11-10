Bihar Election Results 2020: Who is winning the battle as per early trends?

Counting of votes began at 8 on Tuesday morning for the crucial Bihar assembly elections 2020 , a close contest fought bitterly by the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance and the Nitish Kumar-led JDU-BJP over three phases.

Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:

1) The verdict of Bihar on who will rule the state for the next five years will become clear a few hours away from now as the election officials began counting of votes at 8 am today.

2) The Mahagathbandhan led by RJD's Tejashwi Yadav is leading in Bihar on 110 seats, early trends show. The JDU and Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading on 106 seats in Bihar election results.

3) The RJD is ahead in 73 seats, the Congress party in 27 and the Left parties in around 7 seats, as per the latest trends. The BJP is leading in 57 seats, the JDU in 39. The LJP is leading in 7 seats.

4) Tejashwi Yadav is leading by votes in the early trends in the Raghopur seat. After the first round of counting, Tejashwi has received over 2,510 votes while BJP leader Satish Kumar has received 1,785 votes.

5) Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are leading in their respective seats as per early trends. While Tejashwi is seeking re-election from the Raghopur seat in Vaishali, his elder brother contested the assembly election in Bihar from Hasanpur constituency in Samastipur.

6) Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha, contesting on a Congress ticket, is leading from Bankipur.

7) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hopes to make history by returning to power for the fourth consecutive time, while 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav hopes to become the youngest ever CM of the state.

8) The fates of more than 3,700 candidates, who are contesting for the 243-member Bihar assembly, are at stake. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA is seeking re-election while Tejashwi Yadav, candidate of the RJD, Congress and the Left alliance is the challenger.

9) Exit polls for the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections indicated that Tejashwi Yadav could be the new Bihar CM with most pollsters giving the Yadav-led alliance of RJD, Congress and CPI, CPI(ML), CPI(M) an edge over the alliance between the NDA of BJP, JDU, HAM.

10) Bihar voted in three phases on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November and the voter turnout in the Bihar assembly election was at 57.05%, slightly higher than the previous election despite the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via