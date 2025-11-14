Bihar Election Results 2025: 5 reasons how ‘deadly’ Nitish Kumar-PM Modi combo took NDA to 200 paar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is heading for a landslide victory in the Bihar Elections 2025, as early trends from the Election Commission show the alliance comfortably crossing the majority mark with over 190 of the total 243 Bihar Assembly seats.

According to the Election Commission's data, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was seen emerging as the single-largest party, while CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) was leading on nearly 80 assembly seats as of 12 pm on Friday (November 14).

Bihar Election Results 2025: What ECI trends show? The Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 200 seats. Meanwhile, the Opposition and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj are staring at a poll debacle.

The Election Commission trends allocated around 50 seats to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress-led Mahagathbandhan, and zero seats to Jan Suraaj, the newcomer in the Bihar Election 2025. Here are party-wise scorecard:

Credit: ECI

So, is the NDA heading for a historic victory? Here are five reasons why Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP-led alliance is headed for a landslide victory in Bihar:

1. Nitish Kumar, the 'Sushasan Babu' of Bihar politics Despite facing voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments, Nitish Kumar, known as 'Sushasan Babu' (Mr Good Governance), has remained relevant in Bihar politics through his policy decisions, which include laws on reservation for women and welfare schemes for the Economically Backwards Class.

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed Bihar for nearly two decades, the 2025 Bihar Election was widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. He was once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj."

2. Consolidated vote bank Nitish Kumar's J(U) enjoys the support of the Upper Class (10% of population), EBCs (31% of population), Other Backwards Classes — aligning with the BJP's voter base. In addition to this, Kumar left no stone unturned to woo women voters with schemes like the Mahila Rijgar Yojana. Kumar also retains popularity among his core constituencies of Koeri/Kurmi communities.

Credit: JVC

Moreover, the NDA fought with cohesion in the 2025 Bihar Election — unlike the 2020 Bihar Elections, when Chiraj Paswan's Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ram Vilas) targeted Nitish Kumar to make a dent in the JD(U)'s vote share. The LJPRL fought the 2025 polls in alliance with the BJP and the JD(U).

Many believed that NDA's broader coalition compensated for "anti-incumbency" against the Nitish government.

3. Women voters Nitish Kumar's enduring popularity among women voters is another reason that led to the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar elections. Several political analysts had said that women will emerge as the kingmakers in the 2025 state polls.

Yashwant Deshmukh, the founder of CVoter Foundation, had said in an interview earlier that the "emotional connect" women of Bihar have with Nitish Kumar “is altogether very different.”

4. Weak Opposition Analysts felt that weak Opposition was another factor that boosted the NDA's prospects in the Bihar Elections 2025. Amitabh Tiwari, the Managing Partner Ascendia Strategies, Founder Partner VoteVibe, told Mint that there was no coherence in the Mahagathbandhan as it was solely focused on “Tejashwi Sarkar.”

Also Read | Why today's Bihar verdict upholds Nitish Kumar as a formidable political brand

Moreover, Muslim voters, which are crucial to the RJD and Mahagathbandhan, may have been upset over their non-inclusion in the Congress' Voter Adhikar Yatra. Besides, no CM or Deputy CM candidate of Mahagathbandhan in a Muslim.

5. PM Modi factor Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood firmly beside Nitish Kumar throughout the campaign. The alliance projected a united and reinvigorated front, emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure expansion, social schemes, and administrative stability.

The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar.

As Bihar reached the verdict stage, the PM Modi-Nitish partnership has emerged as the defining factor of the assembly election. On the election result day, the social media hailed PM Modi-Nitish ties as a “deadly combo.”

