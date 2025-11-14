Bihar Election Results: BJP's Prem Kumar wins 9th term from Gaya Town, JD(U)'s Bijendra Yadav set for win from Supaul

The National Democratic Alliance looks set to form a government in Bihar as the NDA has taken an unassailable lead in assembly elections as the counting of votes is underway in 245 constituencies across the state.
The NDA is leading on 200 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is leading on 36 seats.
However, the attention has also shifted to two seats — Gaya Town and Supaul — from where the BJP candidate has won and JD(U) candidates is headed for a victory, respectively, for a straight ninth term.
After the last round of counting, BJP candidate Prem Kumar won the seat with 26,423 votes with 90,878 votes from Gaya Town constituency.
Kumar defeated Congress candidate Akhaury Onkar Nath and Jan Suraaj candidate Dhirendra Agarwal.
— Since 1990, Prem Kumar has been the sitting MLA from Gaya Town.
— The Backward Caste leader has a strong hold over the seat.
— He is the Minister of Co-operative Department
— In 2020, he won the seat by a margin of 9% and polled 66,962 votes.
— In 2015, Kumar's winning margin was 17.7% and in 2010 it was 27.5%.
In Supaul, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal(U)'s candidate Bijendra Prasad Yadav looks set to retain his stronghold seat.
After the 16th of 30 rounds of counting, Yadav was ahead with 13,340 votes against Congress candidate Minnatullah Rahmani and Jan Suraaj candidate Anil Kumar Singh.
— Bijendra Yadav has represented Supaul eight times
— Before the 2000 assembly polls, he represented the erstwhile Janata Dal.
— In 2020, Yadav won the seat by a margin of over 86,000 votes.
— He is the minister for Energy, Planning and Development. Before that, he held various portfolios.
— Locally, Yadav is known as ‘Kosi ke Vishwakarma’.
The NDA is surging ahead in close to 200 out of 243 seats, with BJP emerging as single largest party.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP): 91 seats
Janata Dal United (JDU): 83 seats
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 19 seats
Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM): 4 seats
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAMS): 5 seats
The Mahagathbandhan, which consiste of RJD, Congress and three Left parties, are headed towards a crushing defeat. RJD, which the exit polls predicted to emerge as the largest party, was leading on 27 seats, while Congress on five seats.