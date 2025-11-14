Nitish Kumar 10wi baar? Know about Bihar CM's family, health, education, constituency and net worth

"Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar": Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is likely to win 85 Bihar Assembly seats — almost double the number of seats it won in the last Bihar elections (2020). Putting forth a stunning show on Friday, several leaders of the JD(U) and the BJP batted for Nitish Kumar to remain the Chief Minister of Bihar — once again!

Here's all you need to know about Nitish Kumar, his education qualifications, his family and political career:

How many times has Nitish Kumar taken the oath as CM Nitish Kumar has taken the oath as the Chief Minister nine times so far. It will be the 10th time if he is sworn in as the CM again after the Bihar Election 20205.

For how long has Nitish Kumar been the chief minister Nitish Kumar is the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar. He was first elected as the CM in 2000. He had then held the top post for just seven days.

He returned to power in 2005 and served till 2014. After a break of 278 days, Nitish Kumar again became the chief minister in 2015. It's been 10 years since Kumar has been leading the state as the chief minister

Nitish Kumar's educational qualifications Nitish Kumar earned a BSc (Engineering) degree from Bihar College of Engineering, Patna, Bihar.

Nitish Kumar's wife, children and other family members Kumar had tied the knot with late Manju Kumari Sinha on February 22, 1973. They have one son, Nishant Kumar.

Ahead of the Bihar Elections 2025, speculations were rife that Nishant Kumar, CM Nitish Kumar's son, may enter politics to contest the 2025 Bihar elections from Harnaut constituency.

Nitish Kumar won from which constituency in 2025 Bihar Election Nitish Kumar was born in the Bakhtiarpur district of Patna in 1951.

Nitish Kumar had won the Harnaut assembly constituency in 1995. Since then, he has not contested the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Nitish Kumar's net worth Nitish Kumar has movable and immovable properties worth ₹1.64 crore, according to the disclosures made by the CM on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat Department on 31 December 2024.

Kumar's total movable properties were reported to be worth around ₹16,97,741.56, while his immovable assets were said to be worth ₹1.48 crore, as per news agency PTI.

Kumar had also disclosed ₹21,052 in cash and nearly ₹60,811.56 in various banks.

In January 2025, PTI reported that Kumar has only one residential flat at a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi.

In 2023, Nitish Kumar reportedly had movable and immovable assets worth ₹16,484,632.69.

Other posts held by Nitish Kumar in state and at Centre Other positions held by Nitish Kumar in his political career were:

04/1990-11/1990 : Union Minister of State, Agriculture and Co-operation

19/3/98-5/8/99 : Union Cabinet Minister, Railways.

14/4/98-5/8/99 : Union Cabinet Minister, Surface Transport (additional charge)

13/10/99-22/11/99 : Union Cabinet Minister, Surface Transport.

22/11/99-3/3/00 : Union Cabinet Minister, Agriculture.

3/3/00-10/3/00 : Chief Minister of Bihar

27/5/00-20/3/01 : Union Cabinet Minister, Agriculture

20/3/01-21/7/01 : Union Cabinet Minister, Agriculture with additional charge of Railways.

22/7/01-21/5/04 : Union Cabinet Minister, Railways.

Nitish Kumar's health concerns Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor had said earlier that, “Nitish Kumar is physically tired and mentally unfit.” Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had also referred to Nitish Kumar as a "tired" Chief Minister.

