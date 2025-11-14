Subscribe

Bihar polls 2025: RJD tops vote share at 22.76% despite leading in fewer seats than BJP-JD(U)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) achieved a vote share of 22.76%, surpassing BJP's 20.90% and JDU's 18.92%, despite holding fewer seats. BJP-JDU leads in 179 seats, while RJD is ahead in 24 seats, according to ECI data.

Riya R Alex
Updated14 Nov 2025, 03:48 PM IST
Advertisement
RJD has the highest vote share in Bihar so far.
RJD has the highest vote share in Bihar so far.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secured a higher vote share of 22.76% compared to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 20.90% and Janata Dal (United) JDU's 18.92% in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, despite having fewer than half the number of seats.

Advertisement

BJP and JDU are heading for a landslide victory, leading in 179 seats. Meanwhile, RJD is leading in 24 seats. However, according to ECI data, RJD has the highest vote share in the state at 22.76%.

According to the Election Commission's data, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, leading in 95 seats, while CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) led on nearly 85 assembly seats as of 3:45 pm on Friday, November 14.

(More to come…)

 
 
Bihar Elections
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsBihar polls 2025: RJD tops vote share at 22.76% despite leading in fewer seats than BJP-JD(U)
Read Next Story