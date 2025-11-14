Bihar polls 2025: RJD tops vote share at 22.76% despite leading in fewer seats than BJP-JD(U)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secured a higher vote share of 22.76% compared to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 20.90% and Janata Dal (United) JDU's 18.92% in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, despite having fewer than half the number of seats.

BJP and JDU are heading for a landslide victory, leading in 179 seats. Meanwhile, RJD is leading in 24 seats. However, according to ECI data, RJD has the highest vote share in the state at 22.76%.

According to the Election Commission's data, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, leading in 95 seats, while CM Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) led on nearly 85 assembly seats as of 3:45 pm on Friday, November 14.