Bihar Election Results: The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a landslide victory, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the recently-concluded Bihar elections 2025.

Within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, securing 89 seats, while the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) won 85 seats.

The opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) — led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and allied with others like the Indian National Congress (INC) — got only 35 seats.

Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as chief minister for the record tenth time on Thursday, November 20.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission released key highlights from the November 14 election results. This includes the top 5 highest and lowest victory margins.

The lowest margin In the Sandesh seat, the Janata Dal (United) candidate defeated the RJD candidate by 27 votes. In Ramgarh, the BSP candidate won, defeating the BJP candidate by 30 votes. The winning margin for the BJP candidate in Agiaon seat was 95 votes, while it was 112 votes for the RJD candidate in Dhaka seat.

Bihar Election Results: Dhaka, Ramgarh among top 5 seats with razor-thin victory margins - Full details here

The highest margin As for the highest margins, the JD (U) candidate won the Rupauli seat by 73,572 votes, while the BJP candidate won the Digha seat in Patna by defeating the CPI (ML)(L) candidate by 59,079 votes.

The CPI (ML)(L) had fielded Divya Gautam, the cousin of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.