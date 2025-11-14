Bihar Election Results 2025: Nitish Kumar's net worth, his strengths and weaknesses — 10 points

As the Bihar Election results are set to be announced on Friday, all eyes are on whether Nitish Kumar will be able to sail his ship through all the odds to take oath as the Bihar CM for the record tenth time, should the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) clinch the mandate.

Kumar, the Janata Dal (United) supremo, is eyeing another term as the state's Chief Minister amid concerns over his health and several opinion polls showing him to be comparatively less popular than RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Kumar, 74, remains in focus as speculation is rife over the NDA's CM candidate, with analysts suggesting that the ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), could push for its own chief minister if the party performs better than the JD (U), its ally in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

A State Vote Vibe survey released earlier this year showed that a majority, 33 per cent of respondents, said the BJP should declare its CM face.

However, how accurate these speculations prove depends on the poll results, which will be announced on Friday, November 14. The Bihar Election Results will set the stage for the formation of a new government in the state.

Nitish Kumar is Bihar's longest-serving chief minister and has been the CM for twenty years at a trot now. As his fate remains in focus in the Bihar Election 2025, here's a look at his net worth, his strengths and weaknesses in the political sphere amid the poll.

Nitish Kumar's net worth CM Nitish Kumar has movable and immovable properties worth ₹1.64 crore, according to the disclosures made by the CM on the website of the Cabinet Secretariat Department on December 31, 2024.

Kumar's total movable properties were reported to be worth around ₹16,97,741.56, while his immovable assets were said to be worth ₹1.48 crore, as per news agency PTI.

Kumar had also disclosed ₹21,052 in cash and nearly ₹60,811.56 in different banks.

In January 2025, PTI reported that Kumar has only one residential flat at a cooperative housing society at Dwarka in New Delhi.

In 2023, Nitish Kumar reportedly had movable and immovable assets worth ₹16,484,632.69.

Weaknesses of Nitish Kumar 1. Not a popular CM candidate: From C-voter to JVC opinion poll to Vote Vibe survey, several polls since April this year revealed that Nitish Kumar was not the top choice for the next Bihar Elections. Tejashwi Yadav had emerged as the top choice for the post ahead of the state assembly elections.

2. 'Paltu Ram' for U-turns: In an interview with News Tak, C-Voter founder Yashwant Deshmukh had said there has been a "dent" in Nitish Kumar's "all-time high popularity". He listed factors that led to the decline in his popularity as Bihar CM.

Deshmukh said that "pendulum swings" by him in the last 10 years may have taken a hit at his "credibility and popularity". Kumar has switched alliances -- between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan -- five times in the last 10 years.

3. Health concerns: Deshmukh also highlighted people's concerns over his health. People are not "personally upset" with Nitish Kumar or the NDA government in Bihar. But Nitish Kumar's "absence" and his health have created "passiveness" among voters, the C-Voter founder had said.

4. Anti-incumbency: The Vote Vibe survey, released on July 21, 2025, revealed that 54 percent of those surveyed in the poll said they may not vote for the incumbent MLA if they run in the Bihar Election 2025 again.

5. Over-dependence on allies: Rarely being able to form a government on his own, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) depends on coalition dynamics to form a new government in the state.

6. Unpopular among youth: Young voters criticise Nitish Kumar for not doing anything to create jobs.

Strengths of Nitish Kumar 1. Support of women voters: Several opinion polls suggested that women are likely to vote for Nitish Kumar in the Bihar Election 2025. Schemes like Jeevika Didi and 50 percent reservation for women in local bodies have built long-term loyalty of women for Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar's latest Mahila Rozgar Yojana appears to have added a cherry on top.

Nitish Kumar is also popular among the Economically Backward Class (EBC), Other Backward Class (OBC) and upper-class voters.

2. Division of votes: Amitabh Tiwari, the Managing Partner Ascendia Strategies and Founder Partner Vote Vibe, said anti-incumbency against MLAs won't impact much as the votes in these constituencies are likely to be divided between the Mahagathbandhan and Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj.

3. Experienced Administrator: Known as an able administrator who improved law and order and infrastructure in Bihar, which earned him the ‘Sushasan Babu’ title.

4. Political manoeuvrability: Nitish Kumar successfully stitched up new alliances with former foes to form new governments and even lead them as the chief minister.