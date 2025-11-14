Bihar Election Results: Is Congress becoming a liability for INDIA bloc?

Bihar Election Results: Congress won one seat and is leading in five of the 61 seats it contested in the Bihar elections, which turned out to be yet another setback for the party that fought the assembly elections as part of the Mahagathbandhan.

The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which includes Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U), is set to secure a landslide win in Bihar, with leads on 208 seats in the 243-member Assembly, virtually decimating the opposition, including the Congress party.

No takers for 'Vote Chori' The numbers are not just a drubbing for the Congress but a setback to Rahul Gandhi, who crisscrossed the poll-bound state months before the November polls to convince voters that the BJP had been stealing votes.

Gandhi launched the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in August, perhaps buoyed by the two previous yatras that the party helped consolidate votes in the last few elections, including the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and the Telangana assembly polls 2023.

Clearly, Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" charge against the BJP and the Election Commission failed to convince the voters in Bihar, where it was a dominant force till 1990.

Congress was the dominant political force in Bihar for the first three decades after Independence and ruled the state continuously from 1947 to 1967. It returned to power in Bihar in the 1980s only to be dethroned by Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Janata Dal in 1990.

Over time, the grand old party's organisational strength in Bihar eroded, particularly in contrast with strong regional players like the RJD, the JD(U), and the BJP. The party won 19 seats in Bihar in the 2020 assembly polls, down from the 27 seats it won in 2015.

Under these circumstances, Congress often relies on being part of larger coalitions (e.g., Mahagathbandhan) to remain politically relevant. It rarely contests as a dominant solo force in Bihar.

Bihar in-charge ‘corporate agent’ In the Bihar elections too, the Congress’s campaign strategy came under scrutiny. Following his August yatra, Rahul Gandhi remained largely absent and returned to the campaign trail only on October 29. Gandhi's absence has become a significant issue amid a crisis within the party's ranks, with many leaders alleging discrepancies in ticket distribution.

A group of disgruntled Congress leaders, including former MLAs, staged a protest for being denied tickets. These leaders demanded immediate replacement of the party's Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru with a ‘political’ person. They accused Allavaru of being a "corporate agent" and “sleeper cell of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – the ideological fountainhead of the BJP.

Many party leaders labelled Congress's dismal performance it as a "total failure of the organisation".

"This reflects the weakness of our organisation. In any election, a political party relies on its organisational strength. If the organisation is weak and cannot function effectively, the overall outcome suffers," Congress leader and former Governor Nikhil Kumar told news agency ANI.

Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, who recently wrote an article, 'Indian Politics Are a Family Business, ' arguing that Indian politics continue to remain a family enterprise, shared his thoughts too.

"I am sure that the party (Congress) has a responsibility to study in detail the causes. However, remember that we were not the senior partner in the alliance, and RJD also needs to carefully examine its own performance. But I will say that on a matter like this, it's very important that we look at the totality of our performance," Tharoor told ANI.

Congress an INDIA bloc 'liability': Political Implications Congress’s performance in earlier alliances, including in Uttar Pradesh with the Akhilesh Yadav–led Samajwadi Party, has contributed to its ‘liability’ tag within the INDIA bloc.

Congress frequently contests a significant number of seats in alliance arrangements but wins very few of them. In Uttar Pradesh (2017, 2022), the Congress–SP alliance delivered poor outcomes.

