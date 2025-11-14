Bihar News: NDA crosses majority in early trends for Assembly elections, MGB trails; ECI numbers give edge to JD(U)

Bihar Election Results 2025: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken the lead in early trends suggested by TV channels as counting began for the 243 Assembly seats of Bihar.

Bihar voted in two phases – 6 and 11 November and recorded one of its highest voter turnouts in Bihar's history.

As early trends started coming in, the NDA was leading with 174 seats against the MGB's 60 seats, according to NDTV at 10:30 am. The majority mark in the Bihar assembly is 122, which means the ruling alliance has crossed the majority mark, as per early trends on TV.

What do ECI numbers say? The Election Commission of India numbers, however, say the BJP is leading 73 seats while the JD-U is ahead on 77 seats. The RJD is ahead on 42 seats as per, ECI numbers.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banked on the two-decade-long rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The Mahagathbandhan or the INDIA bloc had hopes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance, and job promises.

Why does Bihar matter? The Bihar election assumes significance not just because it is one of the largest states in the Hindi belt, but also because of the state's relatively poor economic condition. Bihar contributes approximately 2.8% of India’s total economy, despite having 10% of the population, which indicates a lower average economic output per person compared to many other states.

The state recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13%, the highest in its electoral history. Before the counting began, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc claimed the surge in voting reflected public support for their campaigns.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor Bihar Polls Live: Jan Suraaj draws blank in early ECI trends

Most exit polls predicted a win for the ruling NDA, with one projecting a close fight between the ruling alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Exit polls have historically been inaccurate.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banked on the two-decade-long rule of Nitish Kumar in the state.

What time did counting start? Counting arrangements were made for all 243 assembly seats and commenced at 8:00 AM today. The postal ballot counting began first, followed by the counting of EVMs at 8:30 AM.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)