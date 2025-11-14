Subscribe

Bihar News: NDA crosses majority in early trends for Assembly elections, MGB trails; ECI numbers give edge to JD(U)

Bihar Election Results: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leads with 150 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, surpassing the majority mark. As historic voter turnout reaches 67.13%, the outcome could reshape Bihar's political landscape amid economic challenges and public expectations.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated14 Nov 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Samrat Chaudhary Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE Updates: Tarapur and Lakhisarai seats of current Deputy CMs are in the limelight as vote counting is underway and BJP's Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha are leading in their respective constituencies.
Bihar Election Results 2025: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken the lead in early trends suggested by TV channels as counting began for the 243 Assembly seats of Bihar.

Bihar voted in two phases – 6 and 11 November and recorded one of its highest voter turnouts in Bihar's history.

As early trends started coming in, the NDA was leading with 174 seats against the MGB's 60 seats, according to NDTV at 10:30 am. The majority mark in the Bihar assembly is 122, which means the ruling alliance has crossed the majority mark, as per early trends on TV.

What do ECI numbers say?

The Election Commission of India numbers, however, say the BJP is leading 73 seats while the JD-U is ahead on 77 seats. The RJD is ahead on 42 seats as per, ECI numbers.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) banked on the two-decade-long rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The Mahagathbandhan or the INDIA bloc had hopes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance, and job promises.

Why does Bihar matter?

The Bihar election assumes significance not just because it is one of the largest states in the Hindi belt, but also because of the state's relatively poor economic condition. Bihar contributes approximately 2.8% of India’s total economy, despite having 10% of the population, which indicates a lower average economic output per person compared to many other states.

The state recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13%, the highest in its electoral history. Before the counting began, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc claimed the surge in voting reflected public support for their campaigns.

Most exit polls predicted a win for the ruling NDA, with one projecting a close fight between the ruling alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Exit polls have historically been inaccurate.

What time did counting start?

Counting arrangements were made for all 243 assembly seats and commenced at 8:00 AM today. The postal ballot counting began first, followed by the counting of EVMs at 8:30 AM.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Key Takeaways
  • The NDA's strong early lead indicates continued support for Nitish Kumar's leadership amid promises of stability.
  • A historic voter turnout showcases citizen engagement and the importance of these elections in Bihar's political narrative.
  • The outcome may reflect broader trends in Indian politics, given Bihar's significant demographic and economic profile.
 
 
Bihar ElectionsNitish Kumar
