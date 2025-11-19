Bihar Elections: NDA won 4 of top 5 seats with both highest and lowest voter deletions during SIR, reveals ECI data

Bihar Election Results: The Bihar assembly election took place against the backdrop of opposition allegations that the Election Commission and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carried out large-scale ‘voter deletions’. Despite the controversy, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept the polls, winning over 200 seats and clearing the path for Nitish Kumar to return as chief minister for a record tenth term.

New data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday shows that among the five seats with the highest and lowest numbers of voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the NDA won four, while the Congress secured one.

In Gopalganj, the voters’ list shrank from 3,52,054 (as of 24 June 2025) to 2,95,261 after the SIR — a reduction of 56,793 voters marked ineligible by the Election Commission of India. BJP candidate Subhash Singh won the seat, defeating Congress’s Om Prakash Singh by nearly 28,900 votes.

In Purnia, a seat in Seemanchal -- a Muslim-dominated region of Bihar -- as many as 50,767 voters were deleted during SIR. Vijay Kumar Khemka of the BJP won this seat, defeating the Congress party's Jitendra Kumar by 33,222 votes.

Similarly, in Motihari, where 49,747 voters were deleted during SIR, the BJP candidate emerged as the winner. Pramod Kumar of the BJP defeated Dewa Gupta of the Rashtriya Janata Dal by 92,517 votes in the Motihari constituency.

In Kuchaikote, as many as 43,226 voters were deleted, and the Janata Dal (United) candidate won the seat. Amrendra Kumar of Janata Dal (United) won the seat, defeating Nari Narayan Singh of the Congress party by 24,491 votes.

The NDA's overwhelming success amid allegations of voter deletions raises serious questions about the integrity of the electoral process.

Kishanganj was an exception among the top 5 seats, however. The seat, which saw approximately 42,940 'ineligible' voters deleted during SIR, was eventually won by a candidate from the Congress party. Qamrul Hoda of the Congress defeated Sweety Singh of the BJP by 76,875 votes in the Kishanganj seat.