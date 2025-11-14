Bihar Election Results: Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav — who's promising you more in NDA, MGB battle

Who will be the next CM of Bihar – Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav? As the suspense over the Bihar Election results continues, we delve into key poll promises made by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan to the voters during the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Here's a comparison between the two: The NDA and Mahagathbandhan had released their election manifestos in late October, promising voters welfare schemes, development, good governance, jobs and infrastructure in the state.

While the NDA had released 'Sankalp Patra', the Mahagathbandhan had released 'Ati Pichhda Nyay Sankalp' and 'Tejashwi ka Pran Patra'. They included financial assistance for women and youth, welfare schemes for people belonging to backward classes and more. Here's what they said:

S No. NDA Mahagathbandhan 1 ₹ 10,000 under Mahila rojgar Yojana ₹ 2500 per month under Mai-Behin Maan Yojana 2 ₹ 25,000 under the Bihar Mahadalit Development Mission ₹ 30,000 per month salary to Jeevika Didis 3 ₹ 10,000 to Shiksha Sevaks (education workers including Talimi Markaz) Implementing Old Pension Scheme (OPS) 4 ₹ 1000 per month to unemployed graduates under Self-Help Allowance Scheme New law on employment guarantee 5 Interest-free Student Credit Card Scheme Put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold 6 ₹ 1100 under Social Security Pension Scheme ₹ 1500/month under Social Security Pension (to widows and senior citizens) 7 ₹ 15,000 pension to all eligible journalists Increase 50% reservation 8 ₹ 15,000 under Bihar Journalist Honour Pension Scheme Handing over functioning of Lord Buddha temple in Bodh Gaya to Buddhist community 9 Free electricity up to 125 units Free electricity up to 200 units 10 Govt jobs to 1 crore youth Reservation for admissions in all private educational institutions 11 Artist Pension Scheme Hike in reservation for EBC in panchayats, urban local bodies to 30% 12 Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah Mandap Yojana (construction of marriage halls) Extremely Backward Atrocity Prevention Act will be passed 13 Mukhyamantri-Pratigya scheme for youth 50% reservation for the Extremely Backward, SCs, STs, and Backward Castes in government contracts/supply works

Bihar Election Results 2025 The Bihar Election Results will be declared on Friday, November 14. The Election Commission's trends showed the NDA leading on 38 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan was marching ahead on 10 seats.

However, TV trends on NDTV showed the NDA crossing the majority mark with 139 seats and the Mahagathbandhan trailing on the rest.

Counting of votes for all 243 constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security. Officials began tallying postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8:30 am.

According to the Election Commission's official press note, 2,616 candidates and 12 recognised political parties participated in the two-phase polls on November 6 and 11, and none requested repolling in any constituency.

Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav The main contest in the Bihar elections is between the National Democratic Alliance, led by CM Nitish Kumar and the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav.

Tejashwi Yadav is the official CM candidate of the Opposition's alliance, while the NDa has not officially announced its nominee – leading to speculations whether Nitish Kumar will be the CM face or the BJP will announce its own candidate if the NDA wins the polls.